Director Declaration

| Source: Oxford Technology VCT plc Oxford Technology VCT plc

Oxford, UNITED KINGDOM

Director Declaration


Director's Other Publicly Quoted Directorships

Oxford Technology VCT (the Company) advises the following change to the information previously disclosed in respect of Robin Goodfellow, a non-executive Director of the Company.

Directorships held in other publicly quoted companies:

On 18 Nov 2021 Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company announced that Robin Goodfellow, an independent non-executive Director, had left the board with effect from 18 November 2021.

23 November 2021

Enquiries:
Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management
01865 784466