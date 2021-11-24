Casino Group: success of the debt refinancing transaction

English French

Paris, 24 November 2021,

Casino Group announces the success of the debt refinancing transaction launched on 16 November 2021 composed of:

A tap of its Term Loan B with maturity in August 2025 subject to the same terms and conditions (interest rate of Euribor 1 + 4%) for an amount of €425 million, above the initial target of €400 million, at a price of 99,25% of the nominal amount. This tap increases the aggregate principal amount of the Term Loan B to €1,425 million;

The buyback and cancellation of €105 million in aggregate principal amount of bonds maturing in January 2023 and March 2024, corresponding to the total amounts tendered.

Notes Outstanding principal

amount prior to the bond

tender offer

(€m) Aggregate principal

amount purchased by

Casino in the bond tender offer

(€m) Outstanding principal

amount following the

cancellation of such purchased bonds



(€m) January 2023 270.9 51.4 219.5 March 2024 611.1 53.4 557.7

The proceeds raised and not used for purposes of the tender offer will be used for future debt buybacks and repayments.

The settlement of both transactions is expected in the coming days.

