Casino Group: success of the debt refinancing transaction

Success of Casino Group debt refinancing transaction
Paris, 24 November 2021,
Casino Group announces the success of the debt refinancing transaction launched on 16 November 2021 composed of:
- A tap of its Term Loan B with maturity in August 2025 subject to the same terms and conditions (interest rate of Euribor1 + 4%) for an amount of €425 million, above the initial target of €400 million, at a price of 99,25% of the nominal amount. This tap increases the aggregate principal amount of the Term Loan B to €1,425 million;
- The buyback and cancellation of €105 million in aggregate principal amount of bonds maturing in January 2023 and March 2024, corresponding to the total amounts tendered.
|Notes
|Outstanding principal
amount prior to the bond
tender offer
(€m)
|Aggregate principal
amount purchased by
Casino in the bond tender offer
(€m)
|Outstanding principal
amount following the
cancellation of such purchased bonds
(€m)
|January 2023
|270.9
|51.4
|219.5
|March 2024
|611.1
|53.4
|557.7
The proceeds raised and not used for purposes of the tender offer will be used for future debt buybacks and repayments.
The settlement of both transactions is expected in the coming days.
Important Information
This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.
