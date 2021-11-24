Global Alzheimer's Disease Market Report 2021-2030: Current Landscape of the Marketed, Clinical and Preclinical Molecules Available/Being Developed for Treatment

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Disease Market (2nd edition) by Type of Treatment (Symptomatic and Disease Modifying), Symptomatic Indications (Dementia, Insomnia and Other Psychological Symptoms) and Geography (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific), 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Alzheimer's Disease Market report features an extensive study on the current landscape of the marketed, clinical and preclinical molecules available/being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the market, till 2030. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder characterized by the death of brain cells, eventually leading to memory loss, cognitive dysfunction and dementia. Accounting for 60-70% cases of dementia, Alzheimer's disease is known to be the sixth leading cause of death in the US. Presently, more than 6 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer's and this number is projected to reach around 13 million by 2050.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth opportunities for therapies being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption rates and the selling price/likely selling price of therapies for the disease, we have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

In 2020, the healthcare burden associated with the disease was estimated to be around USD 305 billion. Given the socioeconomic burden associated with Alzheimer's, pharmaceutical players have been on the lookout for reliable diagnostic tests and effective treatment alternatives that can slow the progression of this disease. However, not many drugs could make their way to the market and majority of the existing therapeutic approaches have proven ineffective in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and its related symptoms.

Recently, in June 2021, the FDA granted accelerated approval for the first disease modifying therapy, AduhelmT (Aducanumab), developed by Biogen, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The approval of this amyloid beta-directed antibody has sparked a ray of hope for other players which are seeking approval for similar therapies.

Further, multiple partnerships have been forged by various established players and start-ups in this domain in order to expand their research efforts and respective product portfolios. In addition, venture capital and other strategic investors are providing the necessary financial support to the research initiatives being undertaken by start-ups. Given the ongoing efforts aimed at finding effective and potential therapeutic cure, we are led to believe that the Alzheimer's disease market is likely to witness healthy growth in the coming years.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed review of the current market landscape of drugs developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's, including analyses based on several relevant parameters, such as current status of development (marketed, clinical and pre-clinical), phase of development (phase IV, phase III, phase II/III, phase II, phase I/II and phase I) of lead candidates, type of biologic (antibodies, peptides, cell and gene therapy, protein and vaccines), target disease stage (early stage, mild stage, mild to moderate stage and moderate to severe stage), type of treatment (symptomatic treatment, disease modifying treatment and both), mechanism of action (inhibitor, activator and modulator), route of administration (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous and others), dosing frequency (single dose, daily, twice daily, thrice daily, weekly, biweekly, monthly) type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy) and path to clinic (dedicated, repositioned and repurposed). Additionally, the report provides information on drug developer(s) involved in the domain, along with analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and geographical location of headquarters.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials of the drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and its related symptoms, on the basis of several relevant parameters, such as trial status, trial registration year, type of sponsor/collaborator, type of study design, enrolled patient population, age category, leading industry sponsors/collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted) and regional distribution of trials.

Elaborate profiles of the key players involved in the development of therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information, details on its product portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players involved in the Alzheimer's disease industry?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on therapies for Alzheimer's disease?

Which are the leading funding organizations providing grants in the Alzheimer's disease industry?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders in the Alzheimer's disease industry?

How is the current and future market opportunity, related to Alzheimer's disease, likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. An Overview of Alzheimer's Disease

3.2. Alzheimer's Disease Management: Programs Undertaken by The National Institutes of Health

3.3. Alzheimer's Disease Management

3.4. Digital Biomarkers in Alzheimer's Disease

3.4.1. Potential of Digital Biomarkers in Alzheimer's Disease

3.4.2. Sensors or Digital Senses in Wearable / Mobile Devices for Alzheimer's Disease

4. PIPELINE REVIEW: MARKETED AND CLINICAL- STAGE DRUGS

4.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

4.2. Alzheimer's Disease Therapies: Marketed and Development Pipeline

4.3. Alzheimer's Disease Therapies: List of Developers

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. AbbVie

5.2. AC Immune

5.3. Biogen

5.4. Eisai

5.5. Eli Lilly and Company

5.6. GlaxoSmithKline

5.7. Grifols

5.8. Janssen Pharmaceutical

5.9. Neurim Pharmaceuticals

5.10. Novartis

5.11. Novo Nordisk

5.12. Roche

5.13. Takeda Pharmaceutical

6. CASE STUDY: TERMINATED DRUGS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Alzheimer's Disease Therapies: List of Terminated Drugs

6.3. Alzheimer's Disease Therapies: List of Terminated Clinical Trials

6.4. Concluding Remarks

7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

7.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

7.2. Alzheimer's Disease: List of Publications

7.3. Analysis by Year of Publication

7.4. Analysis by Key Focus Area

7.5. Word Cloud of Study Titles

7.6. Top Journal: Analysis by Number of Publications

7.7. Top Author: Analysis by Number of Publications

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Alzheimer's Disease: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

9.2. Types of Funding

9.3. Funding and Investment Analysis

10. GRANT ANALYSIS

10.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

10.2. Alzheimer's Disease: List of Academic Grants

11. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

11.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

11.2. Alzheimer's Disease: Clinical Trial Analysis

12. PATENT ANALYSIS

12.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

12.2. Alzheimer's Disease: Patent Analysis

13. NON-PHARMACOLOGICAL INTERVENTIONS AND DIAGNOSTICS

13.1. Non-Pharmacological Interventions for Alzheimer's Disease

13.1.1. Cognition / Emotion-Oriented Interventions

13.1.2. Sensory Stimulation-based Interventions

13.1.3. Other Psycho-social Interventions

14. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

14.1. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

14.2. Global Alzheimer's Disease Market, 2021-2030

14.3. Global Alzheimer's Disease Market, 2021-2030: Distribution by Type of Treatment

14.4. Global Alzheimer's Disease Market, 2021-2030: Distribution by Type of Target Disease Indication

15. CONCLUDING REMARKS

16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

16.1. Cognition Therapeutics

16.1.1. Company Snapshot

16.1.1. Interview Transcript: Kenneth Moch (President and Chief Executive Officer)

16.2. ArmaGen

16.2.1. Company Snapshot

16.2.2. Interview Transcript: Mathias Schmidt (Chief Executive Officer)

16.2. ICB International

16.2.1. Company Snapshot

16.3.2. Interview Transcript: Ram Bhatt (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder)

