Global Electrolyzer Technology Market Report 2021: Disruptive Electrolyzer Technologies Enabling Green Hydrogen Production

This research study focuses on the latest achievements in electrolyzer technologies. The study highlights the necessity for electrolysis technology and discusses the major challenges its development faces in gaining wide-scale market adoption and competitiveness.

Current low-cost hydrogen production methods are based on fossil fuels and are associated with GHG emissions. The process for the production of renewable hydrogen via electrolysis has not yet reached the necessary efficiency and scalability for industrial application because it is more expensive and requires further development to become competitive on a large scale.

Electrolysis technology offers several advantages, such as the production of carbon-neutral fuel, integration of renewable energies, facilitation of the electricity grid balance, and enhancement of the sustainable use of surplus energy. The findings and growth opportunities depicted in this study will help drive the economic growth and technology revolution of the electrolyzer industry.

The study provides a review of research focus areas and technological challenges to overcome within electrolysis technologies. Special attention is given to the description of the technical capabilities of all known electrolysis technologies. Additionally, it presents the key stakeholders involved in technology and other notable developments.

The study also features patent landscaping of electrolysis technologies, highlighting the key patent owners/assignees, and the patent jurisdiction with the highest activity.

The report outlines and describes the factors influencing market growth, such as limited hydrogen refuelling infrastructure and low manufacturing volume of electrolyzer components. The report also highlights emerging growth opportunities and presents a performance analysis and comparison of different electrolysis technologies.

Finally, the report discusses key performance indicators (KPIs) of existing commercial electrolyzer technologies and analyzes the technical and cost targets.

The study covers the following topics:

Electrolyzer technologies: overview and current technology trends

Evolution of electrolysis technology

Factors driving adoption and development of technologies

Key properties, drawbacks, and challenges for deployment

Technology comparison

Technology ecosystem: innovations and stakeholders

The patent landscape of electrolyzer technologies

Growth opportunities for electrolyzer technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Growth of Electrolyzer Technologies

1.3 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Context and Summary of Findings

2.1 Research Context

2.2 Research Scope

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Key Findings in Green Hydrogen Production

3. Electrolyzer Technologies: Technology Trends Overview

3.1 Green Hydrogen Production Promotes a Future Zero Carbon Energy Economy

3.2 Technological Maturity of Commercial and Emerging Electrolyzer Technologies

3.3 Evolution of Electrolysis Technology

3.4 Electrolyzer Technologies - Key Drivers and Opportunities for Deployment

3.5 Key Drivers and Opportunities Discussion

3.6 Electrolyzer Technologies - Key Drawbacks and Challenges for Deployment

3.7 Key Drawbacks and Restraints Discussion

4. Electrolyzer Technologies: Technology Overview

4.1 Electrolyzer Technologies for Green Hydrogen Production

4.2 Alkaline Electrolysis

4.3 PEM Electrolysis

4.4 AEM Electrolysis

4.5 SO Electrolysis

4.6 MC Electrolysis

4.7 Photoelectrolysis

4.8 Microbial Electrolysis

4.9 Electrolysis Performance Indicators as Decisive Criteria for Commercialization

4.10 Comparative Analysis of Electrolysis Technologies

4.11 Technical Capabilities Description of Electrolysis Technologies

4.12 KPIs of Existing Commercial Electrolyzer Technologies

5. Innovation Ecosystem: Companies to Watch

5.1 Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB, Sweden

5.2 Ionomr Innovations Inc., Canada

5.3 Nel ASA, Norway

5.4 Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited, United Kingdom

5.5 Siemens, Germany

5.6 Sunfire GmbH, Germany

5.7 Nexceris, US

5.8 Haldor Topsoe, Denmark

5.9 SunHyrogen, United States

5.10 H2Pro, Israel

5.11 Key Innovators and Product Developers of Reversible Fuel Cells

5.12 Key Innovators and Product Developers of High-temperature Electrolysis Technologies

5.13 Key Innovators and Product Developers of Alternative Electrolysis Technologies

6. IP Analysis of Technologies Enabling Electrolysis Technologies

6.1 Patent Activity for Electrolysis Technologies Based on Geography

6.2 Patent Activity for Electrolysis Technology Ranges by Technology Type

6.3 Competitive Landscape in Patent Activity for Electrolysis Technologies

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Electrolysis Technologies for Enabling P2X Concept

7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Green Hydrogen Production Contributes to a Low Carbon Economy

7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Integration of Renewable Energy with Electrolyzers Benefits the Power Sector

8. Key Contacts

