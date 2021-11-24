Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

The Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), company code 301844044, registered office situated at Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, on 24 November 2021 convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting (hereinafter – EGM) of Shareholders of the Group.

EGM to be held on Wednesday, 15 December 2021, at 3.00 p.m. (Vilnius time) at Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius. The doors open at 2.00 p.m. and closes 2.45 p.m. (Vilnius time).

The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the EGM of Shareholders shall have a personal ID document/passport. An authorized representative shall have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. The natural person’s power of attorney shall be notarized.

The agenda, which is further described in the enclosed notice, for the EGM of Shareholders is:

regarding the election of the Audit Committee members of AB „Ignitis grupė“;

regarding the assent to the transfer of 100 percent of shares of Tuuleenergia Osaühing to UAB “Ignitis renewables”.

With continued uncertainty around the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing restrictions in place, the Group:

kindly asks to inform about the need to attend the EGM of Shareholders in person no later than 2 business days prior (or by 13 December 2021 inclusive) to the EGM of Shareholders by e-mail IR@ignitis.lt;

reserves the right not to allow the participation of those shareholders who will not have personal protective equipment to participate in the EGM of Shareholders or those whose health condition is reasonably doubtful;

kindly asks the shareholders, instead of attending the EGM of Shareholders in person, to vote by filling in the general ballot paper and providing it in advance to the Group as the conditions of physically participating in the EGM of Shareholders may vary depending on the changes in legal requirements related to COVID-19 about which the Group will inform on its website at https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm.





The general ballot paper, information on its signing and submission, as well as other EGM of Shareholders related matters are available on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

Attachments