Global Intelligent Transportation System Markets Report 2021 Featuring Waycare, Teraki, Axilion, Inrix, & Artisense

The demand for intelligent transportation system (ITS) has also evolved with the progress transportation systems have made over the years. However, effective utilization of transportation systems depends on proper management of input data sources which describe the performance of the system and the state of system controls.

The nature and quality of data streaming from various available sources, to a large degree, shed light on how transportation systems can meet evolving transport demand. Efficient data management and analyses are vital to making ITS work.

Capturing data from multiple sources and processing it in the ITS will enhance the current capabilities of traffic control systems and optimize operations. Multi-source data management in ITS can increase system productivity, traveler safety, and reduce carbon emission.

This research services expands on the following points:

ITS technology and market overview

Technologies that enable ITS

Impact of emerging technologies

Intellectual property (IP) landscape

Profiles of key market participants

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative - Factors creating Pressure on Growth in the Intelligent Transportation System Market

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Intelligent Transportation System Industry

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

2.1 Intelligent Transportation System

2.2 Data Flow Process in the Intelligent Transportation System

2.3 Types of Vehicle Communication in ITS

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ITS

3.1 ITS Sales Forecast by Region

3.2 Growth Drivers

3.3 Growth Restraints

4. ITS Data Management & Analysis

4.1 Technologies Enabling and Managing ITS

4.2 Communication Technologies Enabling Intelligent Transportation

4.3 Key Applications of Communication Technologies in ITS

4.4 Sensing Technologies Enabling Intelligent Transportation

4.5 Key Applications of Sensing Technologies in ITS

4.6 Integration of AI, Big Data, and Cloud Computing for Better ITS Analytics

4.7 Efficient Use of Traffic Data in Transport Planning, Investment, and Operational Decisions

4.8 Key Benefits of AI in ITS

4.9 AI Use Cases in ITS

5. Companies to Action

5.1 Waycare

5.2 Teraki

5.3 Axilion

5.4 Inrix

5.5 Artisense

6. Patent Analysis

6.1 ITS Patent Landscape

6.2 LG Corp. and General Motors, Global ITS Patent Leaders

7. Growth Opportunities

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Speed-guided ITS for Lower Freight Emission

7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Efficient Traffic Data Management for Cost-effective Highway Road Networks

7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Automated Congestion Pricing System for Higher Traffic Control and Transport Revenue

8. Key Contacts



