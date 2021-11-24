Unopnd Unveils Composable Avatar NFT 'Davaproject' that Applied the Wear-To-Earn Concept First

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davaproject, the first NFT project of Unopnd - a startup studio of a global crypto fund Hashed - held a Davaproject NFT sale on Nov 17.



NFT composability has been a hot topic but few projects have implemented it due to the additional challenges it brings. And very few have made composable NFTs fully on-chain. A composable system has components that can be selected and assembled in various combinations.

This project is building a system of avatar NFT 2.0 with composability and on-chain implementation. Users can combine avatars and items completely on-chain. That means the changes in the various combinations are reflected and shown on the blockchain.

In the beginning, 10,000 avatar NFTs called 'Dava' will be minted with 30,000 wearable items (helmets, clothes, hats, etc.).

The Davaproject, which first introduced the concept of Wear-to-Earn, sets the rarity of each item differently. Based on the combination of various items equipped by the avatar, the rarity ranking of each avatar will also be published on the dashboard. According to this ranking, the owners will receive additional benefits in further community events including NFT air-drops, giveaways and new item-drops.

The number of community members is increasing rapidly to participate in the pre-sale which is just a week away. The information on the whitelisting ticket giveaway can be found in the Davaproject Discord channel, and those who didn't get the tickets can still participate in the public sale from the 20th.

The project recently announced a partnership with Sandbox and invited Sandbox Founder BORGET Sebastien as an advisor. In addition, NFTbank founder Daniel Kim, Avastars founder Jimmy Mcnelis, and other NFT experts have joined Davaproject as partners or advisors.

The launch of the project and NFT minting will take place on Ethereum first and expand to multi-chains. In the future, Davaproject plans to cooperate with famous fashion brands, artists, and NFT projects in various forms such as minting different wearable collections, integrating other NFTs (CryptoPunk, ArtBlocks and etc.) on Dava NFTs.

Media Contact

Brand: UNOPND

Email: noris@unopnd.com

Telephone: +82 10 9941 3499

Website: https://www.unopnd.com/

SOURCE: UNOPND