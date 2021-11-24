Vietnam Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Digital Wallet Providers are Moving Towards Super Apps to Gain Market Share

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Vietnam is expected to grow by 30.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 3,938.3 million in 2021.The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 28.2% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in Vietnam will increase from US$ 3,028.2 million in 2020 to reach US$ 8,174.4 million by 2025.



In Vietnam, the growing digital wallet adoption has intensified the competition. The leading prepaid payment instrument providers are aggressively promoting their brands to acquire a more significant market share. Yet, this strategy has also resulted in mounting losses for digital wallet providers in recent years. For instance, the leading e-wallet service, MoMo, reported revenue of US$182.6 million in 2019, thereby recording more than double growth. However, the losses also doubled to US$36.8 million in the same year.



Digital wallets providers are moving towards super apps to gain market share:

In January 2021, MoMo, the leading digital wallet provider in the country, secured US$100 million in its Series D funding round. The prepaid payment instrument is planning to leverage the fund to build a new super app platform and to enhance its ecosystem that is currently serving more than 25 million users. As of September 2021, the firm claims to have 60% of the mobile payments market in Vietnam.



Strategic partnerships are growing to offer prepaid remittance services:

Vietnam is one of the top ten remittance recipient countries in the world. Millions of Vietnamese living and working overseas send billions of dollars back to their home country. For instance, in 2020, Vietnam remained the ninth-largest remittance recipient globally, with an inflow of more than US$17 billion. With the growing remittance market, cross-border payment providers are partnering with global payments technology companies, such a Visa, to launch real-time cross-border payment solutions. For instance,

In February 2021, MoneyGram International, a cross-border P2P payments platform, entered into a strategic partnership with Visa to launch a real-time peer-to-peer (P2P) payment solution to Vietnam. This collaboration between MoneyGram, Visa, Sacombank, and other banking partners across the country will allow Vietnamese living in other countries to transfer money quickly and securely to Vietnam through Visa Direct.

Scope:

Vietnam Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025



Vietnam Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Vietnam Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Vietnam Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Vietnam General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Vietnam Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Vietnam Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Vietnam Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Vietnam Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Vietnam Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Vietnam Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

