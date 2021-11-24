Worldwide Automotive Biometric Driver Identification Industry to 2030 - Featuring Bentley, BMW and General Motors Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Biometric Driver Identification Market Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Biometrics is the measure and analysis of how someone behaves. It can be applied for both verification and identification purposes. Biometric identification determines who the person is based on a measured biometric factor. There are a number of characteristics that can be used for biometric identification, including fingerprints, iris and facial geometry.
This exclusive report from ABOUT Automotive analyses the emerging and fast-growing global automotive biometrics driver identification market, providing intelligence on the main drivers, opportunities and challenges facing the sector. It also provides detailed regional and global forecasts across three biometric applications in cars, namely fingerprint, facial and iris recognition.
The scope of this report includes:
The current status of automotive biometrics:
- How will tomorrow's car use biometrics?
- What is happening - and in which cars?
- Why does it matter and what are the next steps?
Market opportunities of automotive biometrics:
- What is the market potential?
- How fast will the market grow for fingerprint, facial and iris recognition?
- What are the opportunities to create additional value of the driver-facing camera for digital commercial purposes?
- Is the automotive industry facing a biometric boom?
- What is the big picture?
Market challenges/concerns of automotive biometrics:
- What your car will know about you.
- Automotive biometrics and data collection laws: Are the biometrics stored? When, where, why and for how long?
- What are the implications for the car insurance industry?
Included in the report is coverage of 36 key players pushing back the technical boundaries in the automotive biometrics arena.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1 AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICS: CURRENT STATUS
CHAPTER 2 NEXT STEPS FOR AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICS
2.1 Key points
2.2 Who is doing what?
CHAPTER 3 AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICS TIMELINE
CHAPTER 4 FINGERPRINT RECOGNITION
4.1 Key points
4.2 Applications
4.3 Benefits and challenges
CHAPTER 5 FACIAL RECOGNITION
5.1 Key points
5.2 Applications
5.3 Benefits of facial recognition
5.4 Challenges of facial recognition
CHAPTER 6 IRIS RECOGNITION & VOICE AUTHENTICATION
6.1 Key points
6.2 Iris recognition applications
6.3 Voice authentication applications
CHAPTER 7 GESTURE CONTROL
7.1 Key points
7.2 Gesture control technology
7.3 Applications
CHAPTER 8 BIOMETRICS IN AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES
8.1 Key points
8.2 Levels of automated driving
CHAPTER 9 BIOMETRICS IN CONNECTED VEHICLES
CHAPTER 10 AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICS: KEY CONCERNS
10.1 Key points
10.2 Vehicle security
10.3 Are biometric sensors fool-proof?
10.4 What will happen to your biometric data?
CHAPTER 11 IMPLICATIONS FOR THE CAR INSURANCE INDUSTRY & DATA COLLECTION
11.1 Implications for the car insurance industry
11.2 Automotive biometrics and data collection
CHAPTER 12 MARKET FORECASTS
12.1 Key points
12.2 Fingerprint biometrics market value
12.3 Facial biometrics market value
12.4 Iris biometrics market value
CHAPTER 13 KEY OEMS ADVANCING AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICS
13.1 Key points
13.2 Bentley
13.3 BMW
13.4 Byton
13.5 Chrysler
13.6 Ford
13.7 General Motors
13.8 Human Horizons
13.9 Hyundai Motor
13.10 Jaguar Land Rover
13.11 Kia Motors
13.12 Leapmotor
13.13 Mercedes-Benz
13.14 Nio
13.15 Nissan
13.16 Porsche
13.17 Subaru
13.18 Volvo
CHAPTER 14 KEY SUPPLIERS ADVANCING AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICS
14.1 Key points
14.2 Aerendir Mobile
14.3 Altran Technologies
14.4 Analog Devices
14.5 Apple Inc
14.6 Cerence
14.7 Continental
14.8 Fingerprint Cards
14.9 Harma
14.10 Hyundai Mobis
14.11 Mitek
14.12 NXP Semiconductors
14.13 Olea Sensor Networks
14.14 Omron
14.15 Osram
14.16 Precise Biometrics
14.17 Robert Bosch
14.18 SMK Electronics
14.19 Synaptics
14.20 Valeo
