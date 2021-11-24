Worldwide Automotive Biometric Driver Identification Industry to 2030 - Featuring Bentley, BMW and General Motors Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Biometric Driver Identification Market Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biometrics is the measure and analysis of how someone behaves. It can be applied for both verification and identification purposes. Biometric identification determines who the person is based on a measured biometric factor. There are a number of characteristics that can be used for biometric identification, including fingerprints, iris and facial geometry.

This exclusive report from ABOUT Automotive analyses the emerging and fast-growing global automotive biometrics driver identification market, providing intelligence on the main drivers, opportunities and challenges facing the sector. It also provides detailed regional and global forecasts across three biometric applications in cars, namely fingerprint, facial and iris recognition.

The scope of this report includes:

The current status of automotive biometrics:

How will tomorrow's car use biometrics?

What is happening - and in which cars?

Why does it matter and what are the next steps?

Market opportunities of automotive biometrics:

What is the market potential?

How fast will the market grow for fingerprint, facial and iris recognition?

What are the opportunities to create additional value of the driver-facing camera for digital commercial purposes?

Is the automotive industry facing a biometric boom?

What is the big picture?

Market challenges/concerns of automotive biometrics:

What your car will know about you.

Automotive biometrics and data collection laws: Are the biometrics stored? When, where, why and for how long?

What are the implications for the car insurance industry?

Included in the report is coverage of 36 key players pushing back the technical boundaries in the automotive biometrics arena.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1 AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICS: CURRENT STATUS

CHAPTER 2 NEXT STEPS FOR AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICS

2.1 Key points

2.2 Who is doing what?

CHAPTER 3 AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICS TIMELINE

CHAPTER 4 FINGERPRINT RECOGNITION

4.1 Key points

4.2 Applications

4.3 Benefits and challenges

CHAPTER 5 FACIAL RECOGNITION

5.1 Key points

5.2 Applications

5.3 Benefits of facial recognition

5.4 Challenges of facial recognition

CHAPTER 6 IRIS RECOGNITION & VOICE AUTHENTICATION

6.1 Key points

6.2 Iris recognition applications

6.3 Voice authentication applications

CHAPTER 7 GESTURE CONTROL

7.1 Key points

7.2 Gesture control technology

7.3 Applications

CHAPTER 8 BIOMETRICS IN AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

8.1 Key points

8.2 Levels of automated driving

CHAPTER 9 BIOMETRICS IN CONNECTED VEHICLES

CHAPTER 10 AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICS: KEY CONCERNS

10.1 Key points

10.2 Vehicle security

10.3 Are biometric sensors fool-proof?

10.4 What will happen to your biometric data?

CHAPTER 11 IMPLICATIONS FOR THE CAR INSURANCE INDUSTRY & DATA COLLECTION

11.1 Implications for the car insurance industry

11.2 Automotive biometrics and data collection

CHAPTER 12 MARKET FORECASTS

12.1 Key points

12.2 Fingerprint biometrics market value

12.3 Facial biometrics market value

12.4 Iris biometrics market value

CHAPTER 13 KEY OEMS ADVANCING AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICS

13.1 Key points

13.2 Bentley

13.3 BMW

13.4 Byton

13.5 Chrysler

13.6 Ford

13.7 General Motors

13.8 Human Horizons

13.9 Hyundai Motor

13.10 Jaguar Land Rover

13.11 Kia Motors

13.12 Leapmotor

13.13 Mercedes-Benz

13.14 Nio

13.15 Nissan

13.16 Porsche

13.17 Subaru

13.18 Volvo

CHAPTER 14 KEY SUPPLIERS ADVANCING AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRICS

14.1 Key points

14.2 Aerendir Mobile

14.3 Altran Technologies

14.4 Analog Devices

14.5 Apple Inc

14.6 Cerence

14.7 Continental

14.8 Fingerprint Cards

14.9 Harma

14.10 Hyundai Mobis

14.11 Mitek

14.12 NXP Semiconductors

14.13 Olea Sensor Networks

14.14 Omron

14.15 Osram

14.16 Precise Biometrics

14.17 Robert Bosch

14.18 SMK Electronics

14.19 Synaptics

14.20 Valeo

