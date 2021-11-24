Global Unified Communications and Collaboration Market (2021 to 2027) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Size and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unified Communications and Collaboration Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global unified communications and collaboration market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global unified communications and collaboration market to grow with a CAGR of 25.9% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on unified communications and collaboration market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on unified communications and collaboration market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global unified communications and collaboration market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global unified communications and collaboration market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing need to maintain healthy communication among large set employees

2) Restraints

Privacy and security related concern

3) Opportunities

Government growingly adopting UCC technology

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the unified communications and collaboration market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the unified communications and collaboration market to analyze the trends, developments in the Scope_name market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global unified communications and collaboration market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Highlights

2.2. Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Projection

2.3. Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Unified Communications and Collaboration Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solution

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Organization Size

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Unified Communications and Collaboration Market



4. Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Product

5.1. Hosted

5.2. On-premise



6. Global Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Solution

6.1. Instant & Unified Messaging

6.2. Audio & Video Conferencing

6.3. IP Telephony

6.4. Others



7. Global Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Organization Size

7.1. SMEs

7.2. Large Enterprises



8. Global Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by End-use

8.1. Enterprises

8.2. Education

8.3. Government

8.4. Healthcare

8.5. Others



9. Global Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Region 2021-2027

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Product

9.1.2. North America Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Solution

9.1.3. North America Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Organization Size

9.1.4. North America Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by End-use

9.1.5. North America Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Product

9.2.2. Europe Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Solution

9.2.3. Europe Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Organization Size

9.2.4. Europe Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by End-use

9.2.5. Europe Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Product

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Solution

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Organization Size

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by End-use

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Product

9.4.2. RoW Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Solution

9.4.3. RoW Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Organization Size

9.4.4. RoW Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by End-use

9.4.5. RoW Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Unified Communications and Collaboration Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Microsoft Inc

10.2.2. Cisco

10.2.3. Google

10.2.4. Zoom

10.2.5. Fuze

10.2.6. Mitel Networks Corp

10.2.7. LogMeIn

10.2.8. RingCentral

10.2.9. Verizon

10.2.10. Others

