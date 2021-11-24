Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook Report 2021-2025: - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminals

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook to 2025 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global liquefaction capacity increased from 313 mtpa in 2015 to 457 mtpa in 2020 at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 7.6 percent.

It is expected to increase from 457 mtpa in 2020 to 750 mtpa in 2025 at an AAGR of 9.9 percent. Australia, Qatar, the US, Indonesia, and Malaysia are the key countries globally that accounted for over 65 percent of the total liquefaction capacity of the world in 2020. Badak (Indonesia), Sabine Pass II (US) and Nigeria (Nigeria) are the largest liquefaction terminals in the world with capacities of 22.5 mtpa, 22.5 mtpa and 22.2 mtpa respectively.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Market Definition



2. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry

2.1. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry, Snapshot

2.2. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry, Regional Comparisons

2.3. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Capacity

2.4. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region



3. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry

3.1. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Overview of LNG Liquefaction Terminals Data

3.2. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons

3.3. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Capacity

3.4. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Liquefaction Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

3.5. Africa LNG Liquefaction Industry, Capacity by Country



4. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry

4.1. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry, Overview of LNG Liquefaction Terminals Data

4.2. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons

4.3. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry, Annual New-Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Liquefaction Terminals

4.4. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Liquefaction Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

4.5. Asia LNG Liquefaction Industry, Capacity by Country



5. Caribbean LNG Liquefaction Industry

5.1. Caribbean LNG Liquefaction Industry, Overview of LNG Liquefaction Terminals Data

5.2. Caribbean LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons

5.3. Caribbean LNG Liquefaction Industry, Capacity by Country



6. Europe LNG Liquefaction Industry

6.1. Europe LNG Liquefaction Industry, Overview of LNG Liquefaction Terminals Data

6.2. Europe LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons

6.3. Europe LNG Liquefaction Industry, Capacity by Country



7. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry

7.1. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry, Overview of LNG Liquefaction Terminals Data

7.2. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons

7.3. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Capacity

7.4. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Liquefaction Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

7.5. Former Soviet Union LNG Liquefaction Industry, Capacity by Country



8. Middle East LNG Liquefaction Industry

8.1. Middle East LNG Liquefaction Industry, Overview of LNG Liquefaction Terminals Data

8.2. Middle East LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons

8.3. Middle East LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Capacity

8.4. Middle East LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Liquefaction Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

8.5. Middle East LNG Liquefaction Industry, Capacity by Country



9. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry

9.1. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Overview of LNG Liquefaction Terminals Data

9.2. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons

9.3. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Capacity

9.4. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Liquefaction Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

9.5. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Capacity by Country



10. Oceania LNG Liquefaction Industry

10.1. Oceania LNG Liquefaction Industry, Overview of LNG Liquefaction Terminals Data

10.2. Oceania LNG liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons

10.3. Oceania LNG Liquefaction Industry, Annual New-Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Liquefaction Terminals

10.4. Oceania LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Liquefaction Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

10.5. Oceania LNG Liquefaction Industry, Capacity by Country



11. South America LNG Liquefaction Industry

11.1. South America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Overview of LNG Liquefaction Terminals Data

11.2. South America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons

11.3. South America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Capacity by Country



12. Global LNG Liquefaction Industry, Recent News and Contracts

12.1. Recent Developments

12.2. Recent Contracts



13. Appendix



