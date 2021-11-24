Global Silver Iodide Markets Report 2021-2030 - Market is Driven by the increase in Demand for Cloud Seeding from Numerous Countries Such as China, U.S., & UAE

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silver Iodide Market by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The silver iodide market was valued at $257.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $494.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Silver iodide is a crystalline material utilized for weather modification applications such as cloud seeding. Other application for silver iodide comprises as an antiseptic material, photosensitive material in photography. It is also referred as colloidal silver iodide, neosiluol, iodosilver, silver monoiodide, and argentous iodide.
The silver iodide market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for cloud seeding from numerous countries such as China, U.S., UAE, and others. However, the factors hindering the market growth are silver iodide's toxicity and availability of alternatives for cloud seeding (potassium chloride and dry ice).
On the contrary, the rise in weather modification market or industry is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.
Key market players
- Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.
- Micron Platers
- Alfa Aesar
- American Elements
- Finetech Industry Limited
- BOC Sciences (BOCSCI Inc.)
- abcr GmbH
- Achemtek
- Alfa Chemistry
- Iofina plc.
Other players in the market are
- Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
- Vizag Chemical
- Hanhong Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd
- Anward, ChemScence
- MolCore (Hangzhou MolCore BioPharmatech Co.,Ltd.)
- ALB Materials Inc
- Colonial Metals, Inc
- GFS Chemicals, Inc
- Deepwater Chemicals, Inc
- Mil-Spec Industries Corporation
- Wuhan Silworld Chemical Co., Ltd
- Noah Chemicals
- ESPI metal
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Porter's five forces analysis
3.3. Market dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Increased cloud seeding activities by numerous countries around the world
3.3.1.2. Increased demand for water from farmers
3.3.2. Restraint
3.3.2.1. Availability of alternatives for cloud seeding
3.3.3. Opportunity
3.3.3.1. The growth of weather modification market or industry
3.4. Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the silver iodide market
CHAPTER 4: SILVER IODIDE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Cloud seeding
4.3. Antiseptic material
4.4. Photosensitive material
CHAPTER 5: SILVER IODIDE MARKET, BY REGION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
CHAPTER 6: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1. Introduction
6.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020
CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES
7.1. Company overview
7.2. Key executive
7.3. Company snapshot
7.4. Product portfolio
