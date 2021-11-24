Global Silver Iodide Markets Report 2021-2030 - Market is Driven by the increase in Demand for Cloud Seeding from Numerous Countries Such as China, U.S., & UAE

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silver Iodide Market by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The silver iodide market was valued at $257.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $494.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Silver iodide is a crystalline material utilized for weather modification applications such as cloud seeding. Other application for silver iodide comprises as an antiseptic material, photosensitive material in photography. It is also referred as colloidal silver iodide, neosiluol, iodosilver, silver monoiodide, and argentous iodide.



The silver iodide market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for cloud seeding from numerous countries such as China, U.S., UAE, and others. However, the factors hindering the market growth are silver iodide's toxicity and availability of alternatives for cloud seeding (potassium chloride and dry ice).

On the contrary, the rise in weather modification market or industry is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Key market players

Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

Micron Platers

Alfa Aesar

American Elements

Finetech Industry Limited

BOC Sciences (BOCSCI Inc.)

abcr GmbH

Achemtek

Alfa Chemistry

Iofina plc.

Other players in the market are

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Vizag Chemical

Hanhong Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd

Anward, ChemScence

MolCore (Hangzhou MolCore BioPharmatech Co.,Ltd.)

ALB Materials Inc

Colonial Metals, Inc

GFS Chemicals, Inc

Deepwater Chemicals, Inc

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

Wuhan Silworld Chemical Co., Ltd

Noah Chemicals

ESPI metal

