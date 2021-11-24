J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

CADES (Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale)

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

FRANKFURT, Germany., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 23Nov21, J.P. Morgan AG, (contact: Matthieu Batard +33 1 40 15 43 00) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: CADES (Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale) Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: USD 2,500,000,000

Description: USD fixed rate notes due 29 November 2024. Coupon 1.125%.



Listing: Euronext-Paris Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan AG (Stabilisation coordinator)

BNP Paribas (Stabilisation Manager(s))

NatWest Markets (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Offer price: 99.974

