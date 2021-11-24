Global Electric Scooter Battery Markets Report 2021: Emergence of Lightweight Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries to Open up New Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Scooter Battery Market by Product Type, Capacity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric scooter battery market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2030.



An electric scooter battery is a power storage unit used to provide voltage (power) to the DC motor, controller, lights, and other scooter accessories. It is made up of individual cells and electronics called a battery management system that keeps it operating safely with high energy density and longevity.



Growth of the global electric scooter battery market is driven by increasing vehicle charging infrastructure in developed economies and escalating fuel prices. The dependency on lightweight electric vehicles is increasing rapidly owing to zero carbon emission, low operating and maintenance costs, and other factors.

Moreover, significant fiscal incentives spurred the uptake of light-duty electric vehicles; thus scaled up the growth of electronic vehicles and battery industries. This has led both government and key manufacturing companies to invest in building charging infrastructure to provide efficient and advanced charging facilities to customers.

For instance, according to a report published by International Energy Agency (IEA), the governments of countries such as China, the U.S., Switzerland, and others, have provided support for electronic vehicle charging infrastructure through measures such as direct investment to install publicly accessible chargers or incentives for EV owners to install charging points at home.

This may lead the customers to become more linear toward using electric scooters, which in turn may boost the growth of the electric scooters battery market during the forecast period.



The rapid growth in the transportation sector uses a lot of fuel that increases pollution and global warming. To promote the use of clean and energy-efficient vehicles lightweight lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery is used to provide voltage to the motor. It has high energy densities than other batteries and a smaller battery size makes it suitable for use in electric scooters. In addition, it uses lightweight lithium for the electrode instead of heavier graphite that enhances the mileage of electric scooters by reducing their overall weight.

Moreover, rising completion among key manufacturers of electric scooters has made them more linear toward using the lightweight lithium-ion battery for providing affordable and last-mile transportation. This is anticipated to increase the sales of lightweight lithium-ion electric scooter batteries; thus creating remunerative opportunities for the market.

Market dynamics

Drivers

Growing electrical vehicle infrastructure across various economies

Increasing fuel prices

Restraint

Potential threat associated with improper discarding of sealed lead acid batteries (SLA)

Opportunity

Emergence of lightweight lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery to open up new opportunities

The global electric scooter battery market profiles leading players that include

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Dande Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd.

LG Energy Solution

Maxvolt Energy

Pastiche Energy Solutions

Pure EV

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

SmartPropel Lithium Battery

Xupai Battery Inc.

Key market segments

By Product Type

Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

Lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP)

Lithium Polymer (LiPo)

Sealed Lead Acid Battery (SLA)

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery (NiMH)

By Capacity

100 - 500 Wh

500 - 1000 Wh

1000 - 1500 Wh

1500 - 2000 Wh

2000 Wh & Above

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7xwi5