Worldwide Fingerprint Module Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fingerprint Module Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the fingerprint module market and it is poised to grow by $5.44 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 20.24% during the forecast period. The report on the fingerprint module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of data security breach incidents and the growing number of online transactions.



The fingerprint module market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The fingerprint module market is segmented as below:

By Application

Stand-alone device (SD)

Consumer electronics (CE)

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increase in the convenience of end-users as one of the prime reasons driving the fingerprint module market growth during the next few years.



The report on fingerprint module market covers the following areas:

Fingerprint module market sizing

Fingerprint module market forecast

Fingerprint module market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fingerprint module market vendors that include 360 Biometrics, ASSA ABLOY AB, Biometric Cloud Solutions Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Firich Enterprises Co. Ltd., Fulcrum Biometrics Inc., IDEX Biometrics ASA, NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, SecuGen Corp., and Suprema Inc. Also, the fingerprint module market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Stand-alone device (SD) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics (CE) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

360 Biometrics

ASSA ABLOY AB

Biometric Cloud Solutions Inc.

Fingerprint Cards AB

Firich Enterprises Co. Ltd.

Fulcrum Biometrics Inc.

IDEX Biometrics ASA

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

SecuGen Corp.

Suprema Inc.

10. Appendix

