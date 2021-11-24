Global Football Apparel Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Amer Sports, ASICS and Nike Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Football Apparel Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the football apparel market and it is poised to grow by $2.62 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.97% during the forecast period. The report on the football apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for popular player jerseys and the popularity of football clubs.



The football apparel market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The football apparel market is segmented as below:

By Product

Football shirts

Football pants and shorts

Others

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

APAC

South America

North America

MEA

This study identifies the sponsorships for brand promotions as one of the prime reasons driving the football apparel market growth during the next few years.



The report on football apparel market covers the following areas:

Football apparel market sizing

Football apparel market forecast

Football apparel market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading football apparel market vendors that include adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Iconix Brand Group Inc., JOMA SPORT SA, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., and Under Armour Inc. Also, the football apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Football shirts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Football pants and shorts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

ASICS Corp.

Iconix Brand Group Inc.

JOMA SPORT SA

Mitre Sports International Ltd.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Skechers USA Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4mwlm