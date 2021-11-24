PATTISON Outdoor Adds City of Brampton Transit Advertising to its Growing GTA Transit Presence

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Canada’s leading Out-of-Home advertising provider has officially expanded its growing Transit Advertising portfolio in the Greater Toronto Area with the addition of Brampton Transit, a public transport system operator for the City of Brampton. Effective November 9, 2021, PATTISON Outdoor will exclusively offer exterior and interior advertising placements on over 330 conventional transit buses and exterior advertising formats on over 130 Züm buses, a bus rapid system in the City of Brampton, providing businesses and brands more opportunities to reach a growing consumer market. Most recently, Brampton Transit received an Environmental Sustainability Award from the Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA) for its milestone electric bus trail.

“With an annual ridership over 31 million in 2019, we are thrilled to offer our clients a variety of Transit Advertising formats to reach and engage their target audience in one of Canada’s most dynamic and growing cities with the addition of Brampton Transit into the PATTISON portfolio,” says Nicholas Campney, Director, Leasing and Legislation, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising. “With the addition of Brampton Transit, Pattison Outdoor now maintains an advertising agreement with every transit authority within the GTA except Mississauga Transit. As the largest Transit Out-of-Home company in Canada and throughout the province of Ontario, PATTISON offers local and national advertisers unparalleled reach and scale through the Toronto Transit Commission, Durham, York, Burlington, Oakville and Barrie Transit Authorities.

As one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, Brampton is home to more than 700,000 people and 75,000 businesses. With a median age of 36, the city’s young, educated, and diverse labour force of 320,000 represents over 234 cultures speaking 115 languages, many of whom rely on safe and accessible transit each day. Centrally located on Canada’s Innovation Corridor and with easy access to Toronto Pearson Airport and all 400 series highways, Brampton is home to many businesses across the city’s key sectors of Innovation and Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, Food and Beverage Processing and Health and Life Sciences. As a Green City focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the community by 80 per cent by 2050, Brampton is building a well-connected, sustainable, and energy-efficient transportation system to serve its residents and visitors daily.

PATTISON’s Transit portfolio is extremely effective as a brand building and mass awareness platform. PATTISON Outdoor’s new partnership with Brampton Transit invites local and national advertisers to connect their brands with local residents. To learn more about Brampton Transit, visit www.brampton.ca/en/residents/transit/.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

