NBA RISE TO STARDOM Official Launch in Japan on November 24, 2021

Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Japan, Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd. (“GGA”) has officially launched NBA RISE TO STARDOM, a Sports mobile game, in Japan on November 24, 2021.



The game is an online simulation game to play over 450 current and legend NBA players with their real names, and users can organize their own teams to aim for the season title. Furthermore, the game is the official NBA game planned and developed in Japan.

Watanabe Yuta, a Japanese player of NBA, has served as an ambassador, and the in-game event of special video clips with celebrities are being provided to users.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

