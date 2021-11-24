Inagene Diagnostics Inc. and Malo Smiles Canada team up to transform the experience of implant dentistry

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading dental implant centre Malo Smiles Toronto and genetic testing company Inagene Diagnostics Inc. are bringing innovation to dental care that will involve less pain during and after procedures, fewer safety risks and complications, and faster recovery times.



Dr. Natalie Wong, leading prosthodontist, and Founder and Director of the Toronto Implant Institute Inc., has launched a ground-breaking alternative to both removable dentures and traditional dental implants in Canada with the revolutionary Malo All-On-4® procedure. All-On-4 allows patients to receive a full set of new teeth through a minimally invasive procedure over just a few hours, without the need for costly and invasive bone-grafting.

Dr. Wong will pair the revolutionary Malo approach with Personalized Dentistry; medication management guided by Inagene’s Personalized Insights™ pharmacogenetic (gene-drug compatibility) test. “With the launch of the Malo procedure combined with Inagene’s pharmacogenetic test, our aim is to make what was previously unpredictable, predictable for patients” says Wong. “With this new procedure, patients come to our office in the morning and leave the same day with a beautiful, permanent smile that is easy to maintain, with minimal risk of complications. With Inagene’s quick cheek swab test for dentistry standard in every Malo procedure, it allows us to tailor use of medications during and after the procedure to the patient’s unique genetics, to minimize pain and promote faster healing.”

Toronto based Inagene Diagnostics offers a pharmacogenetic (gene-drug compatibility) test to guide drug treatment across most medical conditions including most recently dentistry. Inagene’s CEO Nancy White says, “Because there are wide variations in how each of us responds to different drugs, largely driven by our genes, doses of pain medications can vary more than ten-fold, making it difficult to ensure those undergoing surgical procedures will have adequate pain control.” Uncontrolled post-surgical pain can become chronic, in fact chronic orofacial pain accounts for between 20 and 25% of all chronic pain conditions.

Dr. Robert Cappell, dentist and co-founder of Dentistry In Motion Toronto, is an early adopter of Inagene’s test to guide treatment in his dental practice. Says Dr. Cappell, “Dental procedures necessitate the use of anesthetics, anti-inflammatory, pain drugs and possibly oral sedatives. Sub-optimal pain management can impair healing and delay recovery, and cause issues with eating, talking, and sleeping.” And it’s more than just the drugs administered at the dentist’s office. “Eighty percent of those visiting the dentist take one or more drugs, and a third take more than five. If drugs being taken for underlying medical conditions are not working well, it can impact oral health and can ultimately impair dentists’ abilities to deliver optimal care. Having medication that is personalized for patients will be of benefit to both of us.”

