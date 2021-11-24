Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Mr. Yulin Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “As the largest independent cloud service provider in China, we continue to execute our growth strategies as we strive to ‘become the most trusted cloud partner for our customers, and create the digital future together’. Despite headwinds in the macro environment, we are making great strides in building and strengthening relationships with premium customers. Last quarter we engaged with Meituan as our new customer. We have seen these newly engaged premium customers continue to contribute more to our incremental public cloud revenues. We are proud to announce that Pinduoduo, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in China, became a new customer this quarter. We expect the new customer engagement trend continue to boost our public cloud growth. In addition, we have captured the new opportunities amid the regulation changes and started working with Shouqi, one of the emerging ride-hailing applications to empower them navigating the shifting landscape in China since July this year. Through these cooperation, we made further progress in enriching and diversifying our products and solution offerings in different sectors. And lastly, we are on track of integrating Camelot as a part of our efforts to build out our enterprise cloud services business. They currently serve over 500 premium customers and own multiple fulfillment centers, and we are now working on cross selling our services and enhancing our execution capabilities. We believe we are well positioned for long-term and healthy growth in this new era of digitalization.”

Mr. Henry He, Chief Financial Officer of Kingsoft Cloud added, “Our total revenues were RMB2,413.8 million, up 40% year-over-year. Revenue from public cloud services was RMB1,686.0 million. For the second time in a row, our public cloud incremental revenues rose over RMB100 million sequentially, and it was the seventh consecutive quarterly revenue increase since our IPO. Revenue from enterprise cloud services was RMB726.9 million, a year-over-year increase of 78%. In October, we held our inaugural Kingsoft Cloud Summit & Investor Day. We would like to express our appreciation for all those who attended and for your continued support.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total Revenues reached RMB2,413.8 million (US$374.61 million), representing an increase of 39.6% from RMB1,728.8 million in the same period of 2020. The increases were due to the growth in both public cloud services and enterprise cloud services for our premium customers.

Revenues from public cloud services were RMB1,686.0 million (US$261.7 million), representing an increase of 28.7% from RMB1,309.7 million in the same period of 2020 and a quarter-over-quarter incremental increase of RMB135.2 million. Revenues from public cloud services have been increasing for seven consecutive quarters since our first quarterly results after IPO. The increase was mainly due to our stable relations with top premium customers, engagement with new high-profile customers and cross-selling of our diversified products and solutions.

Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB726.9 million (US$112.8 million), representing an increase of 77.7% from RMB409.1 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the strong demand in the market and our capabilities to provide industry-specific solutions, partially offset by the power shortage issues which delayed certain delivery process of enterprise cloud projects.

Other revenues were RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million).



1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Cost of revenues was RMB2,325.4 million (US$360.9 million), representing an increase of 43.9% from RMB1,615.9 million in the same period of 2020. IDC costs increased by 33.1% to RMB1,410.9 million (US$219.0 million) from RMB1,060.1 million in the same period of 2020, in line with the Company’s expanding business. Depreciation and amortization costs were RMB200.0 million (US$31.0 million), compared with RMB156.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Gross profit decreased by 21.7% to RMB88.4 million (US$13.7 million), from RMB112.9 million in the same period in 2020. Gross margin was 3.7%, compared with 6.5% in the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP gross profit2 decreased by 19.7% to RMB92.2 million (US$14.3 million), from RMB114.8 million in the same period in 2020. Non- GAAP gross margin was 3.8%, compared with 6.6% in the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to lower than expected utilization of our underlying public cloud infrastructure which was budgeted based on demand forecast as of the beginning of the year, and industry-wide public cloud demand turned out to be lower than expected.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB132.2 million (US$20.5 million), compared with RMB96.8 million in the same period in 2020.

General and administrative expenses were RMB156.6 million (US$24.3 million), compared with RMB91.3 million in the same period in 2020.

Research and development expenses were RMB268.7 million (US$41.7 million), compared with RMB167.6 million in the same period in 2020.

The increase in expenses was primarily due to the increase in salaries, social insurance fees and share-based compensation expenses.



Operating loss was RMB469.1 million (US$72.8 million), compared with operating loss of RMB242.8 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Net loss was RMB506.7 million (US$78.6 million), compared with net loss of RMB105.3 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss was RMB363.7 million (US$56.4 million), compared with net loss of RMB169.1 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB-140.6 million (US$-21.8 million), compared with RMB-26.3 million in the same quarter of 2020. The decrease of Non-GAAP EBITDA was due to the changes of gross profits, the increase of personnel expenses and one time off Camelot transaction expenses. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was -5.8%, compared with -1.5% in the same quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.15 (US$0.02), compared with RMB0.03 in the same quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB5,994.7 million (US$930.4 million) as of September 30, 2021, compared to RMB5,474.9 million as of June 30, 2021.

Outstanding ordinary shares were 3,625,037,000 as of September 30, 2021, equivalent to about 241,669,133 ADSs.

2 Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB2.63 billion and RMB2.83 billion, representing a year- over-year growth of 37% to 47%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net loss margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues, and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation, foreign exchange (gain) loss, other gain and other (income) expense, net, and we define Non-GAAP net loss margin as Non-GAAP net loss as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as Non-GAAP net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchan g e Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About Kin gsoft Cloud Holdin gs Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud and enterprise cloud.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ks y un.com .

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands) Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,424,674 3,444,174 534,527 Restricted cash — 150,593 23,372 Accounts receivable, net 2,334,871 4,431,060 687,690 Short-term investments 2,693,019 2,550,488 395,830 Prepayments and other assets 887,086 1,127,668 175,011 Amounts due from related parties 205,068 270,572 41,992 Total current assets 9,544,718 11,974,555 1,858,422 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 1,956,790 2,058,794 319,520 Intangible assets, net 16,573 1,252,198 194,338 Prepayments and other assets 11,824 49,291 7,650 Equity investments 126,583 88,757 13,775 Goodwill - 4,402,568 683,268 Amounts due from related parties 5,758 5,758 894 Operating lease right-of-use assets 266,968 257,153 39,910 Deferred tax assets — 16,515 2,563 Total non-current assets 2,384,496 8,131,034 1,261,918 Total assets 11,929,214 20,105,589 3,120,340 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 278,488 901,455 139,904 Accounts payable 2,057,355 3,151,825 489,156 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 845,374 1,458,523 226,359 Long-term bank loan, current portion 74,351.00 — — Income tax payable 20,564 79,673 12,365 Amounts due to related parties 112,998 263,930 40,961 Current operating lease liabilities 76,469 74,638 11,584 Total current liabilities 3,465,599 5,930,044 920,329 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 29 251,081 38,967 Amounts due to related parties — 425,762 66,077 Other liabilities 40,578 1,256,123 194,947 Non-current operating lease liabilities 182,958 181,622 28,187 Total non-current liabilities 223,565 2,114,588 328,178 Total liabilities 3,689,164 8,044,632 1,248,507 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 22,801 24,645 3,825 Additional paid-in capital 14,149,984 18,112,182 2,810,968 Accumulated deficit (5,864,356 ) (6,980,829 ) (1,083,408 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,440 ) (88,882 ) (13,794 ) Total Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity 8,239,989 11,067,116 1,717,591 Noncontrolling interests 61 993,841 154,242 Total equity 8,240,050 12,060,957 1,871,833 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 11,929,214 20,105,589 3,120,340

For the business combinations occurred during the period, the Company is in the process of finalizing valuations of the net identifiable assets acquired. As the Company receives additional information during the measurement period, the fair values assigned to the assets and liabilities may be adjusted.



KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Public cloud services 1,309,693 1,391,833 1,550,777 1,685,999 261,663 3,805,346 4,628,609 718,349 Enterprise cloud services 409,101 420,032 622,145 726,865 112,808 836,769 1,769,042 274,551 Others 10,049 1,667 765 971 151 12,446 3,403 528 Total revenues 1,728,843 1,813,532 2,173,687 2,413,835 374,622 4,654,561 6,401,054 993,428 Cost of revenues (1,615,945 ) (1,697,029 ) (2,055,205 ) (2,325,423 ) (360,900 ) (4,390,148 ) (6,077,657 ) (943,238 ) Gross profit 112,898 116,503 118,482 88,412 13,722 264,413 323,397 50,190 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (96,802 ) (112,826 ) (96,058 ) (132,202 ) (20,517 ) (294,545 ) (341,086 ) (52,936 ) General and administrative expenses (91,338 ) (91,177 ) (110,637 ) (156,573 ) (24,300 ) (337,736 ) (358,387 ) (55,621 ) Research and development expenses (167,590 ) (264,636 ) (232,252 ) (268,721 ) (41,705 ) (594,068 ) (765,609 ) (118,821 ) Total operating expenses (355,730 ) (468,639 ) (438,947 ) (557,496 ) (86,522 ) (1,226,349 ) (1,465,082 ) (227,378 ) Operating loss (242,832 ) (352,136 ) (320,465 ) (469,084 ) (72,800 ) (961,936 ) (1,141,685 ) (177,188 ) Interest income 24,414 17,746 18,927 14,668 2,276 55,446 51,341 7,968 Interest expense (3,940 ) (3,866 ) (6,689 ) (14,277 ) (2,216 ) (7,615 ) (24,832 ) (3,854 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 117,714 (48,375 ) 71,277 (32,443 ) (5,035 ) 74,687 (9,541 ) (1,481 ) Other gain 2,825 5,782 15,357 - - 3,023 21,139 3,281 Other income (expense), net 515 1,926 4,464 (596 ) (92 ) (9,086 ) 5,794 899 Loss before income taxes (101,304 ) (378,923 ) (217,129 ) (501,732 ) (77,867 ) (845,481 ) (1,097,784 ) (170,375 ) Income tax expense (4,033 ) (3,286 ) (3,469 ) (5,004 ) (777 ) (11,559 ) (11,759 ) (1,825 ) Net loss (105,337 ) (382,209 ) (220,598 ) (506,736 ) (78,644 ) (857,040 ) (1,109,543 ) (172,200 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 196 255 (244 ) 1,232 191 7 1,243 193 Net loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (105,533 ) (382,464 ) (220,354 ) (507,968 ) (78,835 ) (857,047 ) (1,110,786 ) (172,393 ) Accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares - - - - - (19,768 ) - - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (105,533 ) (382,464 ) (220,354 ) (507,968 ) (78,835 ) (876,815 ) (1,110,786 ) (172,393 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.03 ) (0.11 ) (0.07 ) (0.15 ) (0.02 ) (0.42 ) (0.33 ) (0.05 ) Shares used in the net loss per share computation: Basic and diluted 3,153,524,558 3,343,336,997 3,351,178,745 3,437,397,527 3,437,397,527 2,098,997,211 3,377,952,450 3,377,952,450 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (277,166 ) 70,773 (132,888 ) 41,673 6,468 (225,134 ) (20,442 ) (3,173 ) Comprehensive loss (382,503 ) (311,436 ) (353,486 ) (465,063 ) (72,176 ) (1,082,174 ) (1,129,985 ) (175,373 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 196 255 (244 ) 1,232 191 7 1,243 193 Comprehensive loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders (382,699 ) (311,691 ) (353,242 ) (466,295 ) (72,367 ) (1,082,181 ) (1,131,228 ) (175,566 ) Accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares - - - - - (19,768 ) - - Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (382,699 ) (311,691 ) (353,242 ) (466,295 ) (72,367 ) (1,101,949 ) (1,131,228 ) (175,566 )







KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 112,898 116,503 118,482 88,412 13,722 264,413 323,397 50,190 Adjustments: – Share-based compensation expenses 1,858 5,499 2,961 3,741 581 8,293 12,201 1,894 Adjusted gross profit 114,756 122,002 121,443 92,153 14,303 272,706 335,598 52,084







KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Gross margin 6.5% 6.4% 5.5% 3.7% 5.7% 5.1% Adjusted gross margin 6.6% 6.7% 5.6% 3.8% 5.9% 5.2%







KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (105,337 ) (382,209 ) (220,598 ) (506,736 ) (78,644 ) (857,040 ) (1,109,543 ) (172,200 ) Adjustments: – Share-based compensation expenses 57,339 123,113 76,092 110,006 17,073 275,571 309,211 47,989 – Foreign exchange (gain) loss (117,714 ) 48,375 (71,277 ) 32,443 5,035 (74,687 ) 9,541 1,481 – Other gain (2,825 ) (5,782 ) (15,357 ) - - (3,023 ) (21,139 ) (3,281 ) – Other (income) expense, net (515 ) (1,926 ) (4,464 ) 596 92 9,086 (5,794 ) (899 ) Adjusted net loss (169,052 ) (218,429 ) (235,604 ) (363,691 ) (56,444 ) (650,093 ) (817,724 ) (126,910 ) Adjustments: – Interest income (24,414 ) (17,746 ) (18,927 ) (14,668 ) (2,276 ) (55,446 ) (51,341 ) (7,968 ) – Interest expense 3,940 3,866 6,689 14,277 2,216 7,615 24,832 3,854 – Income tax expense 4,033 3,286 3,469 5,004 777 11,559 11,759 1,825 – Depreciation and amortization 159,199 180,466 189,123 218,450 33,903 584,788 588,039 91,262 Adjusted EBITDA (26,294 ) (48,557 ) (55,250 ) (140,628 ) (21,824 ) (101,577 ) (244,435 ) (37,937 )







KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Net loss margin (6.1%) (21.1%) (10.1%) (21.0%) (18.4%) (17.3%) Adjusted net loss margin (9.8%) (12.0%) (10.8%) (15.1%) (14.0%) (12.8%) Adjusted EBITDA margin (1.5%) (2.7%) (2.5%) (5.8%) (2.2%) (3.8%)





