HEXO to participate in Cowen’s 4th Annual Cannabis Conference

English French

OTTAWA, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) today announced that management will attend Cowen’s 4th Annual Cannabis Conference on November 30, 2021. Valerie Malone, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in the “Canadian Cannabis: The Adult Use Landscape” panel at 10:10 a.m. ET.



Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional and corporate clients of the firm. COWEN hosted events are intended for prospective and existing COWEN clients and management participants only. To listen to the live event or request 1-on-1 meetings with the Company, please contact your Cowen representative with interest.

About HEXO

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, Redecan, UP Cannabis, Namaste, Original Stash, Trail Mix, 48North, Bake Sale, REUP and Latitude brands, and the medical market in Canada, Australia, Israel and Malta. The Company also serves the Colorado market through its Powered by HEXO® strategy and Truss CBD USA, a joint venture with Molson-Coors. With the completion of HEXO's recent acquisitions of Redecan and 48North, HEXO is a leading cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share. For more information, please visit hexocorp.com.



For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

invest@hexo.com

www.hexocorp.com



Media Relations:

(819) 317-0526

media@hexo.com



