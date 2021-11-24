Yooma Wellness Announces Presentation via Investor Meet Company

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooma Wellness Inc. ("Yooma") (CSE: YOOM, AQSE: YOOM), a global vertically integrated wellness platform that develops and markets a portfolio of CBD and wellness brands, will be presenting via the Investor Meet Company platform on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (EST).



The presentation will give existing and prospective investors the opportunity to listen to management discuss the Group’s Q3 Trading Update, which is being released on Monday, 29 November 2021, Yooma’s investment proposition, and the CBD and wellness market’s potential.

The presentation will be hosted by Jordan Greenberg, Chief Executive and Phillip Glyn, Commercial Director of Vitality CBD, a market-leading UK CBD company. Yooma recently announced the launch of Vitality CBD within 300 Asda stores across the UK, which is in addition to its existing relationships with Boots, Tesco and Lloyds Pharmacy. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 4:00 am (EST) the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

To sign up to the presentation via Investor Meet Company please click the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/yooma-wellness-inc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Yooma Wellness Inc. on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

About Yooma Wellness Inc.

Yooma's mission is to build a vertically-integrated global leader in the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of wellness products including hemp seed oil and hemp-derived and cannabinoid (CBD) ingredients. The company leverages strategically curated sales channels and ecommerce networks to deliver a diverse mix of wellness products through operating subsidiaries in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Japan. Learn more at www.yooma.ca.

