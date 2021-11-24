Canadian interest in travel surges 293% YOY, says RATESDOTCA report

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As pandemic restrictions ease Canadians are packing their bags, with interest in travel quotes surging 293% YOY, according to a report from RATESDOTCA.



While far from pre-Covid numbers, it’s clear Canadians are once again ready to pack up and go, though the destinations they are planning to visit have changed. Interest in domestic travel climbed 330% from Q3 2019 to Q3 2021 while interest in international travel fell 14%. The report pulls data from thousands of quotes for travel insurance from Q3 2019 to Q3 2021.

While the U.S. remains the top destination, interest in visiting has fallen 66% from 2019. Canada has moved into second place, surpassing both Mexico and the UK, with an increase of 94%.

Top 5 Travel Destinations 2019 - 2021 No. 2019 2021 % Change 1 United States United States (66%) 2 Mexico Canada 94% 3 United Kingdom Mexico (32%) 4 Canada United Kingdom (63%) 5 Italy Dominican Republic (38%)

*Please attribute graphs, numbers and quotes to RATESDOTCA

Who is travelling has also changed. Travel quotes from the Silent Generation (1928-45) plunged 76%. Interest in travel amongst Baby Boomers (1946-64), Gen X (1965-80) and Millennials (1981-96) has decreased 56%, 52% and 43%, respectively. Gen Z (1997-2012) fell the least, dropping just 22%.

Meanwhile, the type of plans Canadians are getting quotes for, including all-inclusive, single and multi-trip travel medical and trip cancellation has mirrored the dip in travel interest and is now trending upwards, though not at pre-pandemic levels.

“These numbers indicate we are seeing the beginning of a recovery for the travel industry,” says John Shmuel, Managing Editor at RATESDOTCA. “It’s clear that Canadians want to travel but are doing so more cautiously than in pre-pandemic times. With continued disruptions such as flight delays and long waits at border crossings, it’s likely to be a longer time before Canadians are travelling as they once did. Whether Canadians plan to travel abroad or within the country, it’s best to protect themselves with travel insurance in case of unforeseen circumstances, especially considering the current uncertainty surrounding travel.”

About the data

The data represent Canadians who completed a travel insurance quote on RATESDOTCA between Q3 2019 and Q3 2021.

About RATESDOTCA

RATESDOTCA is Canada’s leading rate comparison website that offers a quick and simple digital experience to compare the widest selection of insurance and money products in the market. More than 10 million Canadians rely on RATESDOTCA every year to get a better rate on car, home and travel insurance, mortgages and credit cards. RATESDOTCA aims to help Canadians make better insurance and money decisions so they can save time and money to spend on what really matters to them. @RATESDOTCA

