AAON to Participate in Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) (“AAON” or the “Company”), a leader in innovation and production of premium quality, highly energy efficient HVAC products for nonresidential buildings, announced today that Gary Fields, CEO, and Rebecca Thompson, CFO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference. They will speak at 8:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021.



The live webcast will be accessible at https://kvgo.com/credit-suisse/aaon-dec-2021.

For those interested, that same link can also be used following the live broadcast to access a replay of the webcast.

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact Information

Joseph Mondillo

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: 617-877-6346

Email: Joseph.Mondillo@AAON.com