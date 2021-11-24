Software Defined Radio Market Size to Reach USD 16.20 Billion by 2028 | Global Software Defined Radio Industry Share, Business Growth, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global software defined radio market is projected to grow from USD 11.60 billion in 2021 to USD 16.20 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3% in the 2021-2028 period. The global market size was USD 12.45 billion in 2020. The global Software Defined Radio is prophesied to witness remarkable growth owing to the increasing expenditure on improving the defense communication system of various nations across the globe. The governments of various economies have imposed a lockdown for a short term in order to get hold of the situation.

The increasing coronavirus cases and the lack of proper healthcare services to aid their needs have put the healthcare sector in a major crisis. Owing to this, most businesses are temporarily shut while a few are trying to make ends meet by operating from homes. Fortune Business Insights is providing special reports on different markets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These reports are based on an analysis of the current situation and their impact on various markets that will help financers accordingly chalk out revenue-generating strategies in the coming years.





What is the Objective of the Report?

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the software defined radio market focusing on drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It throws light on the key industry developments, current trends, and other interesting insights into the market. The report further describes the table of segmentation in details and lists the names of the leading segments with attributed factors. The report also throws light on the players operating in the market and the key strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/software-defined-Radio-market-102524





List of Companies Profiled in the Software Defined Radio Market Report -

BAE Systems (The U.K.)

Aselsan (Turkey)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

General Dynamics (the U.S.)

Northrop Grumman (The U.S.)

Harris Corporation (The U.S.)

Rockwell Collins (The U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Leonardo (Italy)

Rohde and Schwarz (Germany)

Others





Rising Adoption by Residential and Industrial Sectors to Bolster Growth



The increasing adoption of SDR in the telecommunication sector and its technological advancements stands as the key factor boosting the global software defined radio market growth. The introduction of cognitive radio (CR), and smart processing into SDRs, coupled with the rising expenditure on the military and defence sector by various governments will also aid in expansion of the market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of software defined radio across the industrial, residential, and commercial sectors will further augment the growth of the software defined radio market in the coming years. Furthermore, the increasing demand for mission-critical communication will also augment growth.





Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant Owing to Rising Demand for Advanced Military Equipment

On the basis of geographical segmentation, the largest software-defined radio market share is generated by Asia Pacific owing to the increasing demand for advanced technologies and new product development. This, coupled with the rising demand for advanced military equipment, will help this region continue its dominance the market in the forecast period.

North America to generate notable revenue on account of the expansion of the telecom industry and the increasing adoption of advanced technological products. Furthermore, the European market will also gain momentum in the coming years attributing to the presence of major players such as Thales Group, BAE Systems, Leonardo, and others in Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/software-defined-Radio-market-102524





Competitive Landscape:

Collaborative Strategies are an Increasing Trend Among Major Companies

Players functioning in the market for software defined Radio are engaging in collaborative strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements and others to gain competitive edge in the market. Other players are focusing on gaining contracts with the government of various nations for providing services to the military and defence sector. This will also help players earn notable revenue and make their mark in the competition.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities



Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type



General Purpose Radio Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) Cognitive/Intelligent Radio Terrestrial Trunked Radio (Tetra)



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Hardware Software Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Platform Airborne Surveillance Naval Land Space Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application Military & Defense Commercial



TOC Continued….!





Inquire Before Buying This Report-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/software-defined-Radio-market-102524





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™