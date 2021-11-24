Polylactic Acid Market to Reach USD 2,306,708.2 Thousand by 2028 | Growing Polylactic Acid Industry Share, Price and Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polylactic acid market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 2,306,708.2 thousand by 2028 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 16.3% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report, titled, “Polylactic Acid Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 698,200.9 thousand in 2020. The growth is attributable to the rising packaging industry and the growing demand for biodegradable plastics that will propel the demand for advanced polylactic acid during the forecast period.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Polylactic Acid Market:

NatureWorks (Minnetonka, Minnesota, United States)

Total Corbion PLA (Gorinchem, Netherlands)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Sulzer (Winterthur, Switzerland)

Other Key Players





DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Packaging Industry to Favor Market Growth

According to the United Nations Joint Group of Experts on the Scientific Aspects of Marine Pollution (GESAMP), it is estimated that around 80% of the land-based plastic sources account for the overall marine pollution globally. The rising concerns over the disposal of plastic is expected to boost the adoption of biodegradable plastics such as polylactic acid that are derived from biological raw materials across the packaging sector. The increasing adoption of sustainable packaging materials backed by the surging demand for packaged goods across supermarkets and retail stores is, therefore, expected to bode well for the global polylactic acid market price during the forecast period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/polylactic-acid-pla-market-103429





Market Segmentation:

We have segmented the market based on application and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into packaging, textiles, consumer Goods, agriculture & horticulture, and others. Additionally, based on application, the packaging segment is expected to experience considerable growth due to the increasing adoption of this acid for food packaging and the growing focus on adopting biodegradable plastics as packaging materials by several industries globally.

Lastly, based on region, the market is bifurcated into Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.





What does the Report include?

The global market for polylactic acid report includes a detailed analysis using several research methodologies and focuses on crucial aspects such as leading companies, application, and product. It further includes accurate insights into latest market trends and highlights vital industry developments. In addition to this, the report covers various factors that have contributed to the growth of the market growth between 2021 and 2028.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/polylactic-acid-pla-market-103429





REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to register significant polylactic acid market share backed by the growing demand for convenience food products due to high disposable income and the growing population in the region between 2021 and 2028.

North America – The market in the region is expected to showcase exponential growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat packaged food products that has witnessed massive surge since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe – The region stood at USD 285,573.1 thousand in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing demand for organic and natural food products that is likely to drive the demand for polylactic acid for packaging purposes in the region.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation by Prominent Companies to Maintain their Market Dominance

The global market is fragmented by the presence of major companies focusing on maintaining their dominance by introducing innovative products and further expanding their portfolio. In addition to this, other key players in the global marketplace are leveraging the opportunities to maintain their presence by adopting strategies such as facility expansion, merger and acquisition, and partnership that is likely to bode well for the market growth during the forecast period.





Key Industry Development:

October 2019 – Evonik introduced the first-ever bioresorbable series of polylactide-polyethylene glycol (PLA-PEG) copolymers. The company reports that the copolymers can be extensively adopted for implantable medical device applications.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Polylactic Acid Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/polylactic-acid-pla-market-103429





Read Related Reports:

U.S. Water Purifier Market to Hit USD 8.61 Billion Forecast to 2028 | Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study & Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Caustic Soda Market Size to Reach USD 55,557.7 Million by 2027; Rising Usage in Water Treatment to Bolster Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market to Reach USD 68.16 Billion by 2027; Increasing Emphasis on Health and Hygiene to Encourage Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™