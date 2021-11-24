Global Lactoferrin Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring ProHealth, Farbest Brands and InVitria Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lactoferrin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Function (Iron Absorption, Intestinal Flora Protection), by Application (Personal Care Products, Infant Formula), by Region (APAC, Europe), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lactoferrin market size is projected to reach USD 411.8 million by 2028, registering a revenue-based CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. Increasing incorporation of lactoferrin in various products ranges including infant food, food supplements, dietetic foods, alcoholic beverages, sports nutrition, and personal care and cosmetics should bolster lactoferrin market in the forecast timeframe, ascribed to strong health benefits.



Lactoferrin offers stimulating effects on immune system, prevents cell damage caused by aging, promotes culture of beneficial bacterial in the intestinal tract, and regulates viruses, bacteria and fungi along with being regulator to iron metabolism. Lactoferrin is found effective for the treatment of hepatitis C infection by inhibiting replication of the virus at intracellular level. Hence, strong applicability of lactoferrin in nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries is anticipated to drive demand during the forecast period.



Human colostrum has the highest lactoferrin concentration, followed by human milk and then by bovine milk. It is also readily found in human body secretions including nose, eyes, intestine, and respiratory tract. Lactoferrin can be used as a conjuncture of specific strains of friendly bacteria, together they are proven to boost immune function of the body, alert the white blood cells of the harmful microbes, and stabilize colonies of gut-friendly bacteria. Commercially, lactoferrin is commonly integrated with probiotics to achieve this.



Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 7.5% during the forecast period. The lactoferrin market is projected to witness strong rise in demand, as the key market players continue adopting strategies to expand their presence in untapped economies of South East Asia. Countries including China, Japan, and Australia have experienced high awareness regarding the health benefits of lactoferrin, which is expected to bolster regional growth over the forecast period.



Lactoferrin Market Report Highlights

In terms of functions offered by lactoferrin, iron absorption segment accounted for the largest market share of over 29.0% in terms of revenue in 2019. This growth is expected to be supported by the growing incidences of iron deficiency and related disorders like anemia

Lactoferrin helps in restricting growth of acne due to its antioxidant properties. It helps combat free radicals formed due to natural process of oxidation. These free radicals can damage the cells and tissues promoting inflammation and acne. Such factors are expected to drive the product demand in personal care and cosmetics

Increasing investment in research, new product development, expansion of operation in developing nations, partnerships and collaboration with local players, and acquisition of small and medium-sized players are among the major operational strategies taken up by key participants to strengthen and sustain their market positions

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Lactoferrin Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Lactoferrin Market Size & Growth Prospects, 2017 - 2028

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends/Technology Trends

3.3.3. List of Key End-Users, by Region

3.4. Sales Channel Trends

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Lactoferrin Market - Market dynamics

3.6.1. Market driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Lactoferrin Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer Power

3.7.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.7.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.7.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions



Chapter 4. Lactoferrin Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Lactoferrin Market: Function movement analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Iron Absorption

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

4.3. Anti-Inflammatory

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

4.4. Intestine Flora Protection

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

4.5. Antibacterial

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

4.6. Immune Cell Stimulation

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

4.7. Antioxidant

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)



Chapter 5. Lactoferrin Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Lactoferrin Market: Application movement analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Food & Beverages

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

5.3. Infant Formula

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

5.4. Sports & Functional Foods

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

5.5. Animal Feed

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

5.6. Pharmaceuticals

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

5.7. Personal Care Products

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)



Chapter 6. Lactoferrin Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Lactoferrin Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Their Impact on the Market

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization(Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors & channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Company ranking, 2020

7.4. Public Companies

7.4.1. Company market position analysis

7.4.2. Company ranking, 2020

7.4.3. SWOT analysis

7.5. Private Companies

7.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

7.5.2. Geographical presence

7.5.3. Company market position analysis



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Hilmar Cheese Company

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Performance

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2. Pharming Group NV

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Financial Performance

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.3. FrieslandCampina

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Financial Performance

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4. Synlait Milk Ltd

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.5. Ingredia SA

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Financial Performance

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.6. MP Biomedicals

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Financial Performance

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.7. Tatura Milk Industries Ltd

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Financial Performance

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.8. Glanbia PLC

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Financial Performance

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9. APS BioGroup

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Financial Performance

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.10. ProHealth

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Financial Performance

8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.11. Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

8.11.1. Company Overview

8.11.2. Financial Performance

8.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.12. Farbest Brands

8.12.1. Company Overview

8.12.2. Financial Performance

8.12.3. Product Benchmarking

8.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.13. InVitria

8.13.1. Company Overview

8.13.2. Financial Performance

8.13.3. Product Benchmarking

8.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.14. Milei GmbH

8.14.1. Company Overview

8.14.2. Financial Performance

8.14.3. Product Benchmarking

8.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.15. Ferrin-Tech LLC

8.15.1. Company Overview

8.15.2. Financial Performance

8.15.3. Product Benchmarking

8.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldwkpc