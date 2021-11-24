Global Micro-Inverters Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro-Inverters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032207/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.5% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.5% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $720 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR

- The Micro-Inverters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$720 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 14.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

ABB

Altenergy Power System

Canadian Solar

Chilicon Power

Darfon Electronics

Enphase Energy

Infineon Technologies

Intertech

ReneSola

Siemens

SMA Solar Technology

SolarEdge Technologies







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032207/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software &

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Phase by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Single Phase by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Phase by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Three Phase by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Three Phase by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Three Phase by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for PV Power Plant by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for PV Power Plant by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for PV Power Plant by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Component -

Hardware and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by

Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and Three

Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and

Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and

Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and

Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and

Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and

Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and

Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and

Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters

by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Component -

Hardware and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by

Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and Three

Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Micro-Inverters by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters

by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Micro-Inverters by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Micro-Inverters by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters

by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Micro-Inverters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Single Phase and Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Micro-Inverters by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV

Power Plant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters

by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Micro-Inverters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Micro-Inverters by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Micro-Inverters by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Type - Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase

and Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Micro-Inverters by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV

Power Plant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 127: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Micro-Inverters by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of World Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for

Micro-Inverters by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Micro-Inverters by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Type - Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for

Micro-Inverters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Single Phase and Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Micro-Inverters by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV

Power Plant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by

Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for

Micro-Inverters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032207/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________