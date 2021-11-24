Global Micro-Inverters Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Micro-Inverters Market to Reach $7. 5 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Micro-Inverters estimated at US$2. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.

New York, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro-Inverters Industry" -
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.5% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.5% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $720 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR
- The Micro-Inverters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$720 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 14.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • ABB
  • Altenergy Power System
  • Canadian Solar
  • Chilicon Power
  • Darfon Electronics
  • Enphase Energy
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Intertech
  • ReneSola
  • Siemens
  • SMA Solar Technology
  • SolarEdge Technologies




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software &
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Phase by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Single Phase by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Phase by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Three Phase by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Three Phase by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Three Phase by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for PV Power Plant by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for PV Power Plant by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for PV Power Plant by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Component -
Hardware and Software & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by
Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and Three
Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and
Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and
Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and
Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and
Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: France Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and
Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: France Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and
Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and
Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters
by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Hardware and Software & Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: UK Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Component -
Hardware and Software & Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by
Type - Single Phase and Three Phase - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase and Three
Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Micro-Inverters by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters
by Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Micro-Inverters by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Micro-Inverters by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters
by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Micro-Inverters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single Phase and Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Micro-Inverters by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV
Power Plant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Micro-Inverters
by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Micro-Inverters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Micro-Inverters by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Micro-Inverters by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Type - Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Phase
and Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Micro-Inverters by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV
Power Plant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Inverters
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 127: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Micro-Inverters by Component - Hardware and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Rest of World Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Component - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for
Micro-Inverters by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Micro-Inverters by Type - Single Phase and Three Phase -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Type - Single Phase and Three Phase Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for
Micro-Inverters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single Phase and Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Micro-Inverters by Application - Residential, Commercial and PV
Power Plant - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Micro-Inverters by
Application - Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for
Micro-Inverters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential, Commercial and PV Power Plant for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Contact Data