CENTOGENE Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Executive Commentary

“We are encouraged by the progress achieved in Q3 on our continued path to return focus and growth to our rare disease business, driving strategic Core Business execution,” stated Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE. “We saw continued recovery trends in the Diagnostics segment, with over 40% increase in revenues compared to Q3 2020. While recovery in Pharma revenues is lagging, we remain optimistic for acceleration in the fourth quarter, given the ongoing growth in signed contract value as our new management team gains traction with current and prospective Pharma partners.”

Q3 Financial Highlights

Overall revenues of €30.2 million in Q3 2021, a 17% decrease compared to €36.3 million in Q3 2020

Revenues from the Company’s Pharma and Diagnostics segments (“Core Business”) increased 13%, including Diagnostics revenues (excl. COVID) of €7.3 million, an increase of 43% compared to €5.1 million in Q3 2020, and Pharma revenues of €2.7 million in Q3 2021, a decrease of 28% compared to €3.8 million in Q3 2020

Commercial COVID-19 testing revenues of €20.2 million in Q3 2021, down from €27.4 million in Q3 2020

Total segment adjusted EBITDA of €(2.5) million compared to €9.2 million in Q3 2020 from the Company’s Pharma, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing segments, mainly reflecting the adjusted EBITDA contribution from COVID-19 testing having decreased by €13.4 million compared to the same quarter last year, partially offset by stronger adjusted EBITDA contribution from the Core Business segments

Cash and cash equivalents of €25.7 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to €34.8 million for the period ending June 30, 2021. There is uncertainty about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Please refer to the Company's Q3 2021 interim financial statements and related disclosures.

“While the business team’s full focus is on the Core Business, we are also prudently managing the phaseout of our ancillary COVID-19 testing business. We will leverage this process to also streamline the operational footprint for the Core Business and fully align with the strategic framework unveiled to the shareholders in June. This is expected to lead to savings of up to EUR 15 million annualized excluding restructuring costs, predominantly reflecting a reduction in personnel-related and operational expenditures and will reduce the Company’s cash burn rate,” added René Just, Chief Financial Officer of CENTOGENE.

Recent Business Highlights

Corporate

Added approximately 22,000 individuals to rare disease-centric Bio/Databank in Q3 2021. This is a one-of-a-kind real-world data repository which includes samples as well as data and cell lines for rare diseases from patients from over 120 countries

Published a research study in the New England Journal of Medicine highlighting ground-breaking family genetic research and path to a potential cure for structural birth defects. The study utilized insights gained from CENTOGENE’s Bio/Databank as part of a cross-organizational international team that analyzed data of more than 20,000 families. The findings provide a deeper understanding of syndromic structural birth defects and pave the way to advancing pharmacological treatment for the approximately 4 million infants every year that are born with these types of defects

Authored nine peer-reviewed scientific publications in Q3 2021, focused on generating critical insights into an array of diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, as well as structural birth defects



Pharma

Enrolled first patient in frontotemporal dementia (FTD) clinical study, which aims to enroll and complete data-rich genetic testing for more than 3,000 FTD patients at participating centers in Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey. The observational EFRONT Study is being conducted with support from Alector, Inc. Patients displaying the progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN) will have the option to enroll in Alector’s Phase 3 INFRONT-3 clinical trial

Expanded partnership with Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to generate novel insights into rare blood diseases. CENTOGENE will provide genetic testing and clinical trial support via a three-year fee-for-service agreement for Agios’ three global, pivotal trials in thalassemia and sickle cell disease

Currently leading 12 observational longitudinal clinical studies to validate/monitor biomarkers, covering several disease categories, such as Parkinson’s disease, transthyretin amyloidosis, and inborn errors of metabolism



Diagnostic

Reported order intake of 14,770, which represents a 46% increase compared to 10,150 in the same period in 2020

Combined the Company’s expertise with Twist Bioscience to develop advanced sequencing tools to make genetic testing rapidly accessible for more patients with rare diseases

COVID-19 Testing & Organizational footprint

Leveraged CENTOGENE’s diagnostic expertise and resources with continued COVID-19 testing, including the processing of 342,300 test requests for SARS-CoV-2 testing in Q3 2021

Announced the phasing out of the non-core COVID-19 testing services by early 2022 and alignment of Company’s operational footprint with the strategic priorities on Core Business execution. As part of this restructuring, the Company will be eliminating approximately 80 positions in its Core Business employee base, which had a baseline of approximately 530 at the end of September 2021

2021 Financial Guidance

The Company updated its overall topline guidance and expects total revenue growth for FY2021 between 30-40% versus the prior year, driven mainly by COVID-19 related revenues. The portion of total revenues derived from COVID-19 testing has declined over the past three quarters and is expected to decline further in the fourth quarter – leading to a phaseout by the end of Q1 2022. After a decline of 20% from FY2019 to FY2020, the Company expects its Core Business to return to growth for FY2021 in the mid to high single digits.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical, genetic, and multiomic data to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge and data. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository of over 600,000 patients representing over 120 different countries.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, as well as a biobank of patients’ blood samples and cell cultures. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform focused on comprehensive analysis of multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. It allows for better identification and stratification of patients and their underlying diseases to enable and accelerate discovery, development, and access to orphan drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 30 pharmaceutical partners.

Centogene N.V.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive loss

for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020

(in EUR k)

For the three months ended September 30 For the nine months ended September 30 Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 4, 5 30,196 36,305 147,027 58,129 Cost of sales 35,618 26,059 131,325 39,892 Gross (loss)/ profit (5,422 ) 10,246 15,702 18,237 Research and development expenses 3,821 4,796 12,209 10,606 General administrative expenses 10,406 8,373 32,496 24,038 Selling expenses 2,206 1,300 6,097 6,012 Impairment of financial assets 7 502 1,147 1,177 2,821 Other operating income 6.1 1,011 679 2,653 2,425 Other operating expenses 6.2 — 53 36 191 Operating loss (21,346 ) (4,744 ) (33,660 ) (23,006 ) Interest and similar income — — — 6 Interest and similar expense 263 793 734 1,504 Financial costs, net (263 ) (793 ) (734 ) (1,498 ) Loss before taxes (21,609 ) (5,537 ) (34,394 ) (24,504 ) Income tax expenses 35 103 159 232 Loss for the period (21,644 ) (5,640 ) (34,553 ) (24,736 ) Other comprehensive income/ (loss), all attributable to equity holders of the parent 86 (66 ) 16 4 Total comprehensive loss (21,558 ) (5,706 ) (34,537 ) (24,732 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (21,610 ) (5,708 ) (34,635 ) (24,671 ) Non‑controlling interests 52 2 98 (61 ) (21,558 ) (5,706 ) (34,537 ) (24,732 ) Loss per share - Basic and diluted (in EUR) (0.96 ) (0.27 ) (1.55 ) (1.20 )

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements





Centogene N.V.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position

as at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020

(in EUR k)

Assets Note Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Non‑current assets Intangible assets 11,407 12,407 Property, plant and equipment 12,160 16,590 Right-of-use assets 19,241 22,120 Other assets 7 2,973 1,967 45,781 53,084 Current assets Inventories 4,922 11,405 Trade receivables and contract assets 7 13,907 29,199 Other assets 7 5,848 8,286 Cash and cash equivalents 8 25,732 48,156 50,409 97,046 96,190 150,130





Equity and liabilities Note Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Equity Issued capital 9 2,701 2,654 Capital reserve 9 132,005 125,916 Retained earnings and other reserves (97,523 ) (62,888 ) Non‑controlling interests 193 95 37,376 65,777 Non‑current liabilities Non‑current loans 10.1 100 401 Lease liabilities 10.1 15,560 17,677 Deferred tax liabilities 248 207 Government grants 10.2 8,228 8,950 24,136 27,235 Current liabilities Government grants 10.2 1,375 1,342 Current loans 10.1 3,842 2,492 Lease liabilities 10.1 3,221 3,528 Trade payables 10.2 8,810 31,736 Liabilities from income taxes 10.2 177 58 Other liabilities 10.2 17,253 17,962 34,678 57,118 96,190 150,130

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements





Centogene N.V.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020

(in EUR k)

For the nine months ended September 30 Note 2021 2020 Operating activities Loss before taxes (34,394 ) (24,504 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss to cash flow from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 5 13,476 6,943 Inventory write-off 1,795 — Interest income — (6 ) Interest expense 734 1,504 Loss on the disposal of property, plant and equipment 352 — Expected credit loss allowances on trade receivables and contract assets 7 1,177 2,821 Share‑based payment expenses 11 6,136 2,542 Tax expense 160 — Other non‑cash items (300 ) (1,800 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Inventories 4,688 (5,482 ) Trade receivables and contract assets 7 14,115 (12,015 ) Other assets 7 594 5,605 Trade payables 10.2 (22,926 ) 3,498 Other liabilities 10.2 (590 ) 1,225 Cash flow used in operating activities (14,983 ) (19,669 ) Investing activities Cash paid for investments in intangible assets 5 (2,567 ) (4,781 ) Cash paid for investments in property, plant and equipment 5 (2,829 ) (6,641 ) Grants received for investment in property, plant and equipment 10.2 — 390 Interest received — 6 Cash flow used in investing activities (5,396 ) (11,026 ) Financing activities Cash received from issuance of shares — 22,430 Cash paid for acquisition of non-wholly owned subsidiary — (75 ) Cash received from loans 10.1 1,910 1,114 Cash repayments of loans 10.1 (467 ) (1,260 ) Cash repayments of lease liabilities 10.1 (3,301 ) (2,833 ) Interest paid (187 ) (1,028 ) Cash flow used in/ generated from financing activities (2,045 ) 18,348 Changes in cash and cash equivalents (22,424 ) (12,347 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 48,156 41,095 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 25,732 28,748

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements





Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Group Loss for the Period

For the three months ended September 30 2021 2020 Reported segment Adjusted EBITDA (2,545 ) 9,177 Corporate expenses (10,135 ) (10,261 ) (12,680 ) (1,084 ) Share-based payment expenses (Note 11) (1,860 ) (1,149 ) Depreciation and amortization (6,806 ) (2,511 ) Operating loss (21,346 ) (4,744 ) Financial costs, net (263 ) (793 ) Income tax expenses (35 ) (103 ) Loss for the three months ended September 30 (21,644 ) (5,640 )





For the nine months ended September 30 2021 2020 Reported segment Adjusted EBITDA 17,650 12,848 Corporate expenses (31,698 ) (26,369 ) (14,048 ) (13,521 ) Share-based payment expenses (Note 11) (6,136 ) (2,542 ) Depreciation and amortization (13,476 ) (6,943 ) Operating loss (33,660 ) (23,006 ) Financial costs, net (734 ) (1,498 ) Income tax expenses (159 ) (232 ) Loss for the nine months ended September 30 (34,553 ) (24,736 )

