Worldwide Offshore Mooring Systems Industry to 2026 - Featuring Balltec, Balmoral Comtec and SBM Offshore Among Others

The global offshore mooring systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Offshore mooring systems comprise mooring lines, anchors, and connectors for berthing ships in floating structures, including piers, bridges, dry docks, and oil drilling and production facilities. At present, several manufacturers are focusing on developing new offshore mooring systems for safe and secure oil and gas exploration and production in unfavorable environmental conditions. This, along with the rapid expansion of the oil and gas industry, is driving the demand for offshore mooring systems around the world to support oil exploration in deeper water.



Offshore Mooring Systems Market Trends:

The escalating demand for energy across the globe and a significant decrease in the number of shallow and onshore gas reserves have resulted in the shifting oil and gas extraction activities to deep-water areas. This represents one of the primary factors bolstering the growth of the offshore mooring systems market. Moreover, the development of advanced features, such as high-temperature gas hydrate basins, to enable precise operations while maximizing safety measures and reducing human efforts is catalyzing the demand for offshore mooring systems.

Apart from this, several leading manufacturers are introducing a new generation of deep-water mooring and anchoring vessels and systems. These systems provide solutions to different issues arising on account of seabed conditions, vessel anchoring capabilities, and higher weights and tensions. This, in confluence with the rising adoption of renewable energy sources due to growing environmental concerns and the implementation of stringent regulation by government authorities of numerous countries, is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global offshore mooring systems market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, anchorage and application.



Breakup by Product Type:

Spread Mooring

Single Point Mooring

Dynamic Positioning

Tendons and Tension Mooring

Others

Breakup by Anchorage:

Drag Embedment Anchors

Suction Anchors

Vertical Load Anchors

Driven Pile

Others

Breakup by Application:

Tension Leg Platforms

Semi-Submersible Platforms

SPAR Platforms

FPSO

Drill Ships

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Balltec Ltd., Balmoral Comtec Ltd, Bluewater Energy Services B.V. (Aurelia Energy N.V.), BW Offshore Limited, Delmar Systems Inc, Lamprell plc, Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V, MODEC Inc., NOV Inc., Offspring International Limited and SBM Offshore N.V.



