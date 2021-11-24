Global Microelectronic Medical Implants Market to Reach $61.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microelectronic Medical Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032205/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pacemakers & Defibrillators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Neurostimulators segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
- The Microelectronic Medical Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.
- Implantable Drug Pumps Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR
- In the global Implantable Drug Pumps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abiomed, Inc.
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cochlear Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LivaNova PLC
- Medtronic plc
- Retina Implant AG
- Schiller
- Sound Tec, Inc.
- St. Jude Medical, Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- Zoll Medical
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032205/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Pacemakers &
Defibrillators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Pacemakers & Defibrillators
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pacemakers &
Defibrillators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Neurostimulators
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Neurostimulators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurostimulators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Implantable Drug
Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Implantable Drug Pumps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug Pumps
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Spinal Fusion
Stimulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Spinal Fusion Stimulators
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Fusion
Stimulators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for RF Technology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for RF Technology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for RF Technology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug
Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators,
Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug
Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug
Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators,
Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators,
Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators,
Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug
Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug
Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical
Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &
Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,
Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology,
Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &
Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,
Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators,
Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology,
Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &
Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,
Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,
Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion
Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators,
Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology,
Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Microelectronic
Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for
Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032205/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________