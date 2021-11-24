Historical 1930s Miami Home Turned Into Sprayground Heist Pop-Up During Art Basel Week

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprayground , the world's most innovative streetwear and lifestyle brand bringing bold and edgy products to life, has transformed one of Miami's most historical homes into an exclusive pop-up shop during Art Basel Week (December 1-5). The exclusive retail pop-up opens inside The Confidante's 1930s House, with stand-out street apparel, as well as iconic and world-famous, uniquely-designed backpacks for purchase, never-before-seen Sprayground art installations, plus limited-edition releases only available during that week.

Festivities will begin Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at 7 p.m., with an invite-only VIP launch party. The event will be a red-themed party filled with skate demonstrations, celebrity DJ sets, and hand-crafted, artisan healthy foods with unprecedented protein-to-carbohydrate ratios. Sprayground has teamed up with one of Museum of Graffiti's resident female artists to co-create a limited edition bag available to purchase on the opening night.

The week features several events, including a book signing from Sprayground's founder, David Ben-David, live DJ sets, surprise guests, as well as an all-female panel discussion highlighting the importance of female artists in corporate culture. Sprayground's VP and independent artist Sandflower will sit on the panel moderated by Miami social-media personality, talent manager, and entrepreneur Yes Julz .

The opening times for the Sprayground pop-up are as follows:

11/30 - 7 p.m.-midnight

12/1 - 11 a.m. -midnight

12/2 - 11 a.m.-midnight

12/3 - 11 a.m. - 4.45 p.m.

12/4 - 7 p.m.-midnight

12/5 - 11 a.m.-midnight

The address is The 1930s House @ The Confidante Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

For additional information, please visit www.sprayground.com or follow @sprayground for more exciting updates.

ABOUT SPRAYGROUND

The rebel Travel company was started in 2010 by DAVID BEN DAVID as a cure to the boring and mundane bags that dominated the market, by bringing art, design, music, travel, and a sixth sense for what works in fashion to revolutionize a market known for its utilitarian purpose. Today the bags are sold globally in over 30 countries with over 20 international distributors, several pop-up locations in the USA, and stores in Shanghai and Beijing. Past collaborations include the NBA, Chris Brown, Spike Lee, Buzz Aldrin, Young Thug, The Game, Shaquille O'Neal, MARVEL, Odell Beckham Jr., and more. The brand has added travel luggage, outerwear, and footwear to its repertoire.

