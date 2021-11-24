Global Micro-Contact Printing Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro-Contact Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032204/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LCDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.7% CAGR and reach US$724.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RFID Chips segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $244.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR

- The Micro-Contact Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$244.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$395.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.3% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.

- Sensors Segment to Record 14% CAGR

- In the global Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$99.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$246.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$274 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

AMO GmbH

Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre

EV Group

IMS Chips

Micro Resist Technology GmbH

Molecular Imprints, Inc.

Nanonex Corp.

NanoOpto Corp.

Nano-Terra, Inc.

NIL Technology ApS

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

Obducat AB

PROFACTOR GmbH

SET Corporation SA

Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

SUSS MicroTec AG

SVG Optronics Co., Ltd.

Toppan Photomasks, Inc.

Transfer Devices, Inc.

Vistec Electron Beam GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032204/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Contact

Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Micro-Contact Printing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact Printing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for LCDs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for LCDs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for LCDs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for RFID Chips by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for RFID Chips by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for RFID Chips by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Sensors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Lighting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Lighting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Lighting by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Displays by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Displays by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Displays by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Batteries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Batteries by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Batteries by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for OLEDs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for OLEDs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for OLEDs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Photovoltaics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Photovoltaics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Photovoltaics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting,

Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Micro-Contact Printing by

Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays,

Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact Printing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCDs,

RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries, OLEDs,

Photovoltaics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting,

Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Micro-Contact Printing by

Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays,

Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact Printing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCDs,

RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries, OLEDs,

Photovoltaics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting,

Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Micro-Contact Printing by

Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays,

Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact Printing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCDs,

RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries, OLEDs,

Photovoltaics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting,

Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Micro-Contact Printing by

Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays,

Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact Printing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCDs,

RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries, OLEDs,

Photovoltaics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Contact

Printing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Micro-Contact Printing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact Printing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting,

Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Micro-Contact Printing by

Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays,

Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact Printing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCDs,

RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries, OLEDs,

Photovoltaics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting,

Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: France Historic Review for Micro-Contact Printing by

Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays,

Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact Printing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCDs,

RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries, OLEDs,

Photovoltaics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 52: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting,

Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Germany Historic Review for Micro-Contact Printing by

Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays,

Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries,

OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 55: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting,

Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Italy Historic Review for Micro-Contact Printing by

Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays,

Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact Printing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCDs,

RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries, OLEDs,

Photovoltaics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 58: UK Current & Future Analysis for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting,

Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: UK Historic Review for Micro-Contact Printing by

Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays,

Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: UK 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact Printing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LCDs,

RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries, OLEDs,

Photovoltaics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Micro-Contact Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips,

Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting,

Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries,

OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Micro-Contact Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips,

Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting,

Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries,

OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Micro-Contact Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips,

Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Rest of World Historic Review for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting,

Displays, Batteries, OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Micro-Contact

Printing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LCDs, RFID Chips, Sensors, Lighting, Displays, Batteries,

OLEDs, Photovoltaics and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032204/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________