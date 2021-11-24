Global Micro-Contact Printing Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro-Contact Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032204/?utm_source=GNW
5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LCDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.7% CAGR and reach US$724.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RFID Chips segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $244.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR
- The Micro-Contact Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$244.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$395.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.3% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.
- Sensors Segment to Record 14% CAGR
- In the global Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$99.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$246.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$274 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- AMO GmbH
- Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre
- EV Group
- IMS Chips
- Micro Resist Technology GmbH
- Molecular Imprints, Inc.
- Nanonex Corp.
- NanoOpto Corp.
- Nano-Terra, Inc.
- NIL Technology ApS
- NTT Advanced Technology Corporation
- Obducat AB
- PROFACTOR GmbH
- SET Corporation SA
- Sigma-Aldrich Corp.
- SUSS MicroTec AG
- SVG Optronics Co., Ltd.
- Toppan Photomasks, Inc.
- Transfer Devices, Inc.
- Vistec Electron Beam GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
