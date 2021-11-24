NordLocker goes mobile: Encrypt your files on iOS and Android now with 60% off

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordLocker , an encrypted cloud storage provider, is proud to announce that it’s bringing end-to-end encryption to files on smartphones by introducing iOS and Android mobile wrapper apps. This is made possible by a major change to NordLocker — the Web Access feature — which allows using the service while away from a computer.



“It’s a big step towards data security on the go,” says Aiste Araminaite-Pivore, Head of Product at NordLocker . “One of our core goals is to ensure that our users’ privacy does not depend on the device or operating system they use. This is why we’ve recently introduced Web Access, a feature to make sure your files are always secure and within reach.”

NordLocker’s mobile experience

NordLocker mobile wrapper apps for Android and iOS are available for download now, while native applications are in progress. However, there is still plenty a user can do with the current version. For example:

Upload files from your device to your private cloud.

Reset your master password.

Create new encrypted cloud folders (called lockers) for your files.

Manage your files by renaming, deleting, moving, and previewing them in your cloud lockers.

Export and download files from the cloud to the device.

Access your Nord Account and adjust app security settings.

What else has recently come to NordLocker?

2TB plan. NordLocker users can choose between three plans : a freemium version of 3 GB and paid 500 GB or 2 TB of private cloud storage for their files.

Award-winning product. NordLocker has won the Consumer Encryption Solution of the Year award by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market.

Increased bug bounty. Together with other Nord brands, NordLocker increased its bug bounty rewards by ten times on the HackerOne platform. Ethical hackers who report unknown critical vulnerabilities now can expect US$50,000 or more.

Future plans

“Besides the native iOS and Android apps, two more features are being developed to offer our users more convenience and improve file accessibility,” says Aiste Araminaite-Pivore.

Third-party logins. In addition to the traditional login process and one-time codes, users will now be able to use Google and Apple logins to enter their existing Nord Account, the home platform to all Nord products.

Cloud locker sharing. A safe and easy way to share your encrypted cloud lockers. Just enter the receiver’s email address to make the locker appear in their app. If the receiver isn’t a NordLocker user, they’ll get an invitation.

Share via link. This will allow users to share their files via a link so that the receiver can open them without NordLocker.

NordLocker for business. We’re launching a NordLocker business solution to improve our business users’ experience with functionalities such as an admin panel, user groups, and advanced security control.

By the way, NordLocker’s Premium plan is now 60% off. That’s unlimited file encryption and 500 GB of private cloud storage for just $3.19/month or 2 TB for $7.99/month. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ABOUT NORDLOCKER

NordLocker is the world’s first end-to-end file encryption tool with a private cloud. It was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN – one of the most advanced VPN service providers in the world. NordLocker is available for Windows and macOS, supports all file types, offers a fast and intuitive interface, and guarantees secure sync between devices. With NordLocker, files are protected from hacking, surveillance, and data collection. For more information: nordlocker.com .

Contact

Skirmante Akinyte

skirmante@nordsec.com