Worldwide Aviation Freight & Cargo Industry to 2026 - Demand for Time-sensitive Materials from Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Presents Opportunities

The Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market size was estimated at USD 102.78 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 115.28 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% reaching USD 208.41 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Aviation Freight & Cargo to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Cargo Type, the market was studied across General Cargo and Special Cargo.
- Based on Destination, the market was studied across Domestic and International.
- Based on Service, the market was studied across Express, Freight, and Mail.
- Based on End-use, the market was studied across Commercial and Private.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Aviation Freight & Cargo Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market, including AirBridgeCargo Airlines LLC, All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd, Asiana Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics LLC, British Airways PLC, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, China Airlines Ltd, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina A/S, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International, FedEx (Federal Express) Corporation, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics GmbH & Co. KG, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Magma Aviation Limited, Multitrans, Ltd., Nippon Express Co. Ltd, Panalpina Group, Qatar Airways Company QCSC, Singapore Airlines Limited, The Emirates Group, United Parcel Service Inc., and Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Aviation Freight & Cargo Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growing demand for faster delivery of shipments and air freight transportation services
5.2.2. Emergence of the e-commerce sector
5.2.3. Rising demand from just-in-time manufacturers
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High costs associated with air freight services and solution
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Liberalization of the rules and regulations in the aviation industry especially the air cargo industry
5.4.2. Demand for time-sensitive materials from pharmaceuticals and healthcare
5.4.3. Development of technological advancements to transform air freight operations
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Skyrocketing fuel prices and escalating security concerns
6. Aviation Freight & Cargo Market, by Cargo Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. General Cargo
6.3. Special Cargo
7. Aviation Freight & Cargo Market, by Destination
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Domestic
7.3. International
8. Aviation Freight & Cargo Market, by Service
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Express
8.3. Freight
8.4. Mail
9. Aviation Freight & Cargo Market, by End-use
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Commercial
9.3. Private
10. Americas Aviation Freight & Cargo Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Aviation Freight & Cargo Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Aviation Freight & Cargo Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. AirBridgeCargo Airlines LLC
14.2. All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd.
14.3. Asiana Airlines Inc.
14.4. Bollore Logistics LLC
14.5. British Airways PLC
14.6. Cargolux Airlines International SA
14.7. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
14.8. China Airlines Ltd.
14.9. Deutsche Bahn AG
14.10. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
14.11. DHL International GmbH
14.12. DSV Panalpina A/S
14.13. Etihad Airways PJSC
14.14. Expeditors International
14.15. FedEx (Federal Express) Corporation
14.16. Hellmann Worldwide Logistics GmbH & Co. KG
14.17. International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
14.18. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
14.19. Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd.
14.20. Kuehne + Nagel International AG
14.21. Magma Aviation Limited
14.22. Multitrans, Ltd.
14.23. Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
14.24. Panalpina Group
14.25. Qatar Airways Company QCSC
14.26. Singapore Airlines Limited
14.27. The Emirates Group
14.28. United Parcel Service Inc.
14.29. Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.
15. Appendix
