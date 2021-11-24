Global Microcatheters Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microcatheters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032201/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Delivery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$383.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aspiration segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $197 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

- The Microcatheters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$197 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$212.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

- Diagnostic Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR

- In the global Diagnostic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$115.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$157.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$136.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

BTG Plc

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cook Group Incorporated

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Penumbra

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032201/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Microcatheters by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Delivery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Delivery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Delivery by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Aspiration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Aspiration by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aspiration by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Diagnostic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Steerable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Steerable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Steerable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Single-Lumen by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Single-Lumen by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Single-Lumen by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Dual-Lumen by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Dual-Lumen by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Dual-Lumen by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals,

Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals, Surgical Centers &

Specialty Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals, Surgical

Centers & Specialty Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory

Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Microcatheters by Product

Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Delivery,

Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

Design type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Microcatheters by Design type -

Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by Design

type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Lumen and

Dual-Lumen for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Microcatheters by End-Use -

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Surgical

Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by Product Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and

Steerable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Microcatheters by Product

Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by Design type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Microcatheters by Design

type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Design type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by End-Use - Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Microcatheters by End-Use -

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Microcatheters by Product

Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

Design type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Microcatheters by Design

type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Design type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Microcatheters by End-Use -

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Microcatheters by Product

Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

Design type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Microcatheters by Design

type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Design type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Microcatheters by End-Use -

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Microcatheters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by Product Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and

Steerable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Microcatheters by Product

Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by Design type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Microcatheters by Design

type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Design type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by End-Use - Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Microcatheters by End-Use -

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by Product Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and

Steerable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Microcatheters by Product

Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by Design type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Microcatheters by Design

type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Design type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by End-Use - Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Microcatheters by End-Use -

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by Product Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and

Steerable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Microcatheters by Product

Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by Design type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Microcatheters by Design

type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Design type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by End-Use - Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Microcatheters by End-Use -

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Microcatheters by Product

Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

Design type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Microcatheters by Design

type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Design type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by End-Use - Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Microcatheters by End-Use -

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Microcatheters by Product

Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Delivery,

Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

Design type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Microcatheters by Design type -

Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by Design

type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Lumen and

Dual-Lumen for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Microcatheters by End-Use -

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Surgical

Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by Product Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and

Steerable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Microcatheters by Product

Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by Design type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Microcatheters by Design

type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Design type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by End-Use - Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Microcatheters by End-Use -

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by Product Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and

Steerable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Microcatheters by Product

Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by Design type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Microcatheters by Design

type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

Design type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters

by End-Use - Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Microcatheters by End-Use -

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Microcatheters by Product Type - Delivery, Aspiration,

Diagnostic and Steerable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microcatheters by

Product Type - Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Microcatheters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Delivery, Aspiration, Diagnostic and Steerable for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Microcatheters by Design type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microcatheters by

Design type - Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Microcatheters by Design type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Single-Lumen and Dual-Lumen for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Microcatheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Surgical Centers &

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microcatheters by

End-Use - Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Microcatheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Microcatheters by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032201/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________