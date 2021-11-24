Hanstone Gold Announces Appointment of Director, CFO & Executive Chairman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) (FSE: HGO) ("Hanstone" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Gary Billingsley has been appointed as an independent director of the Company effective November 24, 2021.



Throughout his career Mr. Billingsley has held numerous executive positions (CEO, COO, CFO, SVP Corporate Planning, VP Marketing & VP Product Development) in large financial services and manufacturing organizations. His experience spans private and public companies as well as successfully starting and growing his own businesses. Coming from a mining family, he is very familiar with the mining industry, and has served on the boards of several publicly traded junior mining companies. Mr. Billingsley’s most recent position is serving as President of Desert Strike Resources (US) Inc.

The Company further announces the appointment of Ms. Jennifer L. Boyle B.A. LL.B. as its new CFO. Jennifer will replace Dong Shim who will continue to act as the Corporate Secretary and Controller. Jennifer has over twenty-five years holding senior executive roles (Founder/Director/CEO/CFO/Executive VP) in the mining industry, and in the financial services sector. She currently, sits as a member of the National Advisory Committee of the TSX Venture Exchange, and separately, as a member of the Local Ontario Advisory Committee (Toronto branch).

Ray Marks, President and CEO, states: “I am pleased to welcome Gary to the Board of Hanstone, and look forward to working with him in the area of strategic mineral resources. Together we have considerable expertise with strategic metals right from exploration and development through to value-added manufacturing and knowing the end users.

I believe that the addition of Gary and Jennifer to our management team with the combined knowledge and experience can establish Hanstone as a significant player in one or more industries that rely on specific strategic resources.”

The Corporation also announces today that it has appointed Mr. Andre Douchane as its Executive Chairman for the Board of directors. Mr. Douchane is currently serving as Chief Executive Officer at BBX Minerals Ltd.

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer

