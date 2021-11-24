BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics, today announced that management will participate in a Fireside Chat and host one-on-one investor meetings during the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, taking place November 30-December 2, 2021. Details for the Fireside Chat can be found below:



4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Time: 4:20pm ET Webcast: Click here

A replay of the Fireside Chat will also be available on BeyondSpring’s website on the Events & Presentations page for 30 days following the conclusion of the conference.

About BeyondSpring

Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring’s first-in-class lead asset, plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), is being developed as a “pipeline in a drug” in various cancer indications as a direct anti-cancer agent and to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). It is filed for approval and has received breakthrough designation and Priority Review in the U.S. and China for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) with a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021 in the U.S. In the DUBLIN-3 study, a global, randomized, active controlled Phase 3 study, the plinabulin and docetaxel combination has met the primary endpoint of extending overall survival compared to docetaxel alone, in 2nd/3rd line NSCLC (EGFR wild type). Additionally, it is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology regimens that could boost the effects of PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies in seven different cancers. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSpring’s extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform.

