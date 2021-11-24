Global Microbiological Water Testing Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microbiological Water Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032200/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Test Kits & Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $365.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

- The Microbiological Water Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$365.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$421.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Doehler

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

MilliporeSigma

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Test Kits &

Reagents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Test Kits & Reagents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Test Kits & Reagents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Clinical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Microbiological Water Testing

by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Microbiological Water Testing

by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Microbiological Water Testing

by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Microbiological Water Testing

by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test

Kits & Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Microbiological Water Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical,

Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Microbiological Water Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microbiological

Water Testing by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological

Water Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test

Kits & Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical,

Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test

Kits & Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical,

Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Water

Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test

Kits & Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical,

Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological

Water Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test

Kits & Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for

Microbiological Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test

Kits & Reagents Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Microbiological Water Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical,

Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for

Microbiological Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical,

Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Microbiological Water Testing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Microbiological

Water Testing by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Microbiological Water Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test

Kits & Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Microbiological

Water Testing by Type - Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Microbiological Water Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Instruments and Test Kits & Reagents for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 136: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Microbiological Water Testing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical,

Clinical, Food and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 137: Latin America Historic Review for Microbiological



