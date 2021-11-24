Global Certificate Testing Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Sourcing Type, End-user Vertical and Region

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Certificate Testing Market Research Report by Product, Sourcing Type, End-user Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Certificate Testing Market size was estimated at USD 36.79 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 38.19 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% reaching USD 46.90 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Certificate Testing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Automotive and Electronics. The Automotive is further studied across Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Battery Systems, Electrical Systems and Components, Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants, Interior and Exterior Materials and Components, ISO/Ts 16949: Global Automotive Certification, and Telematics. The Electronics is further studied across Advanced Materials, Semiconductor, and Telecommunication. The Semiconductor is further studied across Electromagnetic, Microelectronics, Optoelectronics, and Sensors.

Based on Sourcing Type, the market was studied across In-house and Outsourced.

Based on End-user Vertical, the market was studied across Chemicals, Construction and Engineering, Energy and Commodities, Food and Healthcare, Industrial, Products and Retail, and Transportation.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Certificate Testing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Certificate Testing Market, including ALS Limited, Apave International, Applus Services SA, AsureQuality Ltd., BSI Group, Bureau Veritas, Compliance Engineering Pty Ltd., Dekra Certification GmbH, Demko, Eurofins Scientific, Exova Group PLC, Intertek Group PLC, Kiwa NV, Korea Conformity Laboratories, Korea Testing and Certification Institute, Korea Testing Certification, National Standard Authority of Ireland, National Technical Systems Inc., NSF International, RRMG Ltda, SGS SA, Standardization and Certification NYCE, S.C., TUV Nord Group, TUV SUD Ltd., and Underwriters Laboratories LLC.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Certificate Testing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Certificate Testing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Certificate Testing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Certificate Testing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Certificate Testing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Certificate Testing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Certificate Testing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Outsourcing of the certificate testing services

5.2.2. Growing adoption of smart and wireless devices

5.2.3. Stricter regulations and standards

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Non uniform regulations

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Developments in emerging markets

5.4.2. Collaborative strategies by companies for innovative products and services

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Troubleshooting issues with certificate testing



6. Certificate Testing Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automotive

6.2.1. Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Battery Systems

6.2.2. Electrical Systems and Components

6.2.3. Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants

6.2.4. Interior and Exterior Materials and Components

6.2.5. ISO/Ts 16949: Global Automotive Certification

6.2.6. Telematics

6.3. Electronics

6.3.1. Advanced Materials

6.3.2. Semiconductor

6.3.2.1. Electromagnetic

6.3.2.2. Microelectronics

6.3.2.3. Optoelectronics

6.3.2.4. Sensors

6.3.3. Telecommunication



7. Certificate Testing Market, by Sourcing Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. In-house

7.3. Outsourced



8. Certificate Testing Market, by End-user Vertical

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Chemicals

8.3. Construction and Engineering

8.4. Energy and Commodities

8.5. Food and Healthcare

8.6. Industrial

8.7. Products and Retail

8.8. Transportation



9. Americas Certificate Testing Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Certificate Testing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Certificate Testing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. ALS Limited

13.2. Apave International

13.3. Applus Services SA

13.4. AsureQuality Ltd.

13.5. BSI Group

13.6. Bureau Veritas

13.7. Compliance Engineering Pty Ltd.

13.8. Dekra Certification GmbH

13.9. Demko

13.10. Eurofins Scientific

13.11. Exova Group PLC

13.12. Intertek Group PLC

13.13. Kiwa NV

13.14. Korea Conformity Laboratories

13.15. Korea Testing and Certification Institute

13.16. Korea Testing Certification

13.17. National Standard Authority of Ireland

13.18. National Technical Systems Inc.

13.19. NSF International

13.20. RRMG Ltda

13.21. SGS SA

13.22. Standardization and Certification NYCE, S.C.

13.23. TUV Nord Group

13.24. TUV SUD Ltd.

13.25. Underwriters Laboratories LLC



14. Appendix

