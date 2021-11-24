Digital Entertainment Asset Launches Its NFT Marketplace, PlayMining NFT Premier on Binance Smart Chain

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd (DEA), the Singapore-based blockchain and multimedia digital entertainment group providing the PlayMining blockchain gaming platform, today announced that the company will open its NFT Marketplace, PlayMining NFT Premier, on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a blockchain network built for running smart contract-based applications in February 2022.

The NFT market is expanding rapidly, and according to a report from the major decentralised app (dapps) ranking site DappRadar, the transaction volume hit $10.7 billion last quarter.

On PlayMining NFT Premier, NFTs are curated as one-of-a-kind pieces of digital art. Included are illustrations from world-renowned manga artists such as Hagiwara Kazushi (BASTARD!!) and Mikimoto Haruhiko (The Super Dimension Fortress Macross). Additional details of PlayMining NFT Premier will be published on DEA's Medium page at a future date.

The artist/illustrator lineup for Playmining NFT Premier includes:

Hagiwara Kazushi "Bastard!!: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy"

Mikimoto Haruhiko "TV anime - Super Dimension Fortress Macross (Character Design)" "Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (Character Design)"

Okano Takeshi "Hell Teacher Nube"

Fujiwara Kamui "Dragon Quest Biography - Emblem of Roto"

Tsukiyama Kaya "The Knight in the Area"

Ando Keishu "Hentai Kamen"

Ogawa Etsushi "Chuuka Ichiban - Chinese Cooking Master"

Nishii Terumi "JUJUTSU KAISEN (Chief Animation Director)" "Animation - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable (Character Design)"

Ayamine Rando "GetBackers: Recovery Service"

Hiramatsu Shinji "Black Angels"

Tanaka Kenichi "Lycee Overture Ver.Fate/Grand Order 2.0 (Card illustration)"

Morita Takashi "A STORY OF ARSENE LUPIN AVENTURiER" "MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM UNICORN THE TRUTH OF E.F.F."

Azuma Takeshi "Ultimate Otaku Teacher"

ume "TOKYO TOY BOX" "TOKYO TOY BOXes"

Chi You "BUNNY BUNNY BANG!"

MonoKubo "TV anime - Magical Girl Ore (Ending Visuals)" "Megalophilia" (Art work)"

Fujima Takuya "Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid" "TV Anime - Warlords of Sigrdrifa (Character Draft)"

Keishin "Seven Days War (Theatrical Anime)"

Yamaji Hidenori "Marry Grave" "Soara and Monster's House"

Nanaroku "Zettaini Hatarakitakunai Dungeon Master ga Damin wo Musaboru Made(Comicalize)" "Panzermaedchen(Art Book)"

Asami Aoko "Kimi to tsugai ni narenai riyu"

fuumi "Management of Novice Alchemist (Illustration)"

Miyuki Ruria ""Nanatsu no maken ga shihai suru (Illustration)"

VOFAN "Nisio Isin's Monogataric series (Cover Illustration)"

Fuzichoco "Magical Mirai 2020 (Key Visual)"

DCrossbone "VORTEX 01 - MALEVOLENT"

Mottun* "Idol Incidents (Character Design)"

Ito Keiichiro "Mad Max: Fury Road (Pamphlet illustrations)"

PlayMining NFT Premier prevents data tampering and ensures data security by saving data semi-permanently through placing NFT metadata in IPFS (InterPlanetary File System). In addition to implementing the EIP-721 NFT standard, DEA will implement the EIP-2981 NFT Royalty Standard, which provides a standardised way to retrieve royalty payment information for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to enable universal support for royalty payments across all NFT marketplaces and ecosystem participants.

DEA will contribute to improving benefits for creators by delivering high-quality NFTs to users with specifications that are evaluated on the public chain.

As one of the first companies to focus on NFTs even before the NFT boom began in earnest, DEA plans to not only sell NFTs as a store of value but also to develop in-game content that utilizes NFTs. The company plans to reach out to more users with high-quality NFTs through its marketplace on BSC. DEA will continue to utilize various blockchain technologies to deliver the contents and services provided by DEA to users all over the world.

Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd

Chikako Yamawaki

yamawaki@dea.sg

Chikae Kimura

kimura@dea.sg

