At 7.7% CAGR, Biliary Atresia Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 1,527.9 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global biliary atresia treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 910.7 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Biliary Atresia Treatment Market:

Key trends in the market include research and development to find a safe and adjunct therapy for biliary atresia. For instance, as of October 2021, Filgrastim, a human granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) is undergoing phase II clinical trials. The investigators propose to test the hypothesis that GCSF enhances the clinical outcome of biliary atresia in a multi-institutional Phase II trial to prospectively evaluate the safety and efficacy of GCSF in each of the two groups—Kasai operated and non­-Kasai operated newly diagnosed biliary atresia patients.

Request for sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4779

Key Market Takeaways:

The global biliary atresia treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of X% during the forecast period, due to increasing research and development to find an effective and safe novel therapy to treat biliary atresia. For instance, mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) transplantation has been found as a promising therapy for liver cirrhosis in adults. As of October 2021, the study is in its second phase of clinical trial and is sponsored by Vinmec Research Institute of Stem Cell and Gene Technology. Umbilical Cord-derived MSCs (UC-MSCs) have been demonstrated to be effective and safe for liver cirrhosis in adults and different pediatric diseases, including liver cirrhosis due to primary biliary cirrhosis. The investigators will compare the results of Kasai operated biliary atresia patients who receive UC-MSC transplantation to biliary atresia patients who will only go through Kasai operation after the completion of the trials. This study would open a novel cell therapy to improve outcomes of patients with biliary atresia.

Among disease types, type III is the most common type of biliary atresia and is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global biliary atresia treatment market in 2021. For instance, according to an article published in Digestive Medicine Research Journal in December 2020, type III biliary atresia is the most common and is seen in about 90% of the global biliary atresia patients.

Based on treatment type, surgery segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global biliary atresia treatment market in 2021, as the Kasai procedure (Roux-en-Y hepatic portoenterostomy) is the standard initial operation for treatment of infants with biliary atresia. For instance, according to Stanford Children's Health, biliary atresia can be fatal without surgery. Two types of surgeries are conducted to treat this condition, which includes the Kasai procedure or liver transplantation. The Kasai procedure connects the bile drainage from the liver directly into the intestinal tract. A liver transplant removes the damaged liver and replaces it with another liver from a donor.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global biliary atresia treatment market include AstraZeneca plc, Eisai Co., Ltd., Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Albireo Pharma, Inc., Novartis AG, Alkem Labs, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4779

Market Segmentation:

Global Biliary Atresia Treatment Market, By Disease Type:

Type I Type II Type III



Global Biliary Atresia Treatment Market, By Treatment Type: Medications



Bile Acids Antibiotics Corticosteroids



Surgery



Global Biliary Atresia Treatment Market, By Region:

North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Hypertension in CKD Market , by Drug Class (Diuretics, RAS Blockade, β – Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Myocardial Infarction Market , By Drug Class (Antiplatelet Agents, Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa Inhibitors, Antithrombotic Agents, Beta-adrenergic Blockers, Vasodilators, Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Angiotensin-receptor Blockers, Analgesics and Thrombolytics), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028





About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.