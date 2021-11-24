Denny’s Corporation to Participate at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on December 2, 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference taking place at the Omni Nashville Hotel. On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the Company will conduct investor meetings with a presentation by John Miller, Chief Executive Officer, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the event which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com with a replay of the event webcast available following the live event. Investors and interested parties may also access the Company’s latest investor presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 29, 2021, Denny’s had 1,647 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.