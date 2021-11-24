FINANCIAL REPORT Q3 2021 - Jøtul AS

The Jøtul Group (representing, as at 30 September 2021, Jotul Holdings SA together with its subsidiaries) is one of the three largest suppliers of fireplaces in Europe and a significant player in North America. The company, with a history dating back to 1853 through its legacy as one of Norway’s oldest companies, distributes stand-alone stoves, inserts, frames and accessories for fireplaces. The Group’s main brands are Jøtul and Scan. The Jøtul fireplaces are manufactured from cast iron and appear timeless and robust, with Norwegian origins. The Scan fireplaces are manufactured from plated steel and are characterized by modern Danish design. The head office is based in Norway. Manufacturing takes place through own production in Norway, Poland, France and the USA, in addition to a range of bought-in products. The products are sold through one of the most wide-reaching global networks in the industry, consisting of own sales companies and distributors. The products reach the end consumers through specialty shops, and in Norway also through building materials retail chains.

Contat person:

Jøtul AS

Nils Agnar Brunborg, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +47 69 35 90 00

Mail: Nils.Brunborg@jotul.no

