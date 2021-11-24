Ferroglobe Postpones Virtual Investor Day To First Quarter 2022

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or “the Company”), a leading producer of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys, announced today that it will postpone its virtual Investor Day to Q1-2022 due to unforeseen circumstances resulting in a scheduling conflict.



Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are excited to host the first investor day since I joined Ferroglobe in 2020. We have been working diligently to turnaround this Company and look forward to this opportunity to tell our story, as we take significant steps to drive change and enhance our competitiveness to maximize our potential. We previously announced a target date for our investor day in late November; however due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict we have to postpone the event to next year. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and encourage investors to continue an active dialogue with management ahead of the investor day.”

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

