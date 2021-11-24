Financial Calendar 2022

English Latvian

In 2022, the consolidated financial results of Latvijas Gāze Group will be published as follows:

Date Event 23.02.2022. Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements for 2021 20.04.2022. Consolidated Annual Report 2021 (audited) 25.05.2022. Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 3 months of 2022 31.08.2022. Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 6 months of 2022 30.11.2022. Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 9 months of 2022

