Financial Calendar 2022

In 2022, the consolidated financial results of Latvijas Gāze Group will be published as follows:
|Date
|Event
|23.02.2022.
|Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements for 2021
|20.04.2022.
|Consolidated Annual Report 2021 (audited)
|25.05.2022.
|Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 3 months of 2022
|31.08.2022.
|Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 6 months of 2022
|30.11.2022.
|Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 9 months of 2022
Additional information:
Romāns Tjurins
Vice President Finance
Phone: + (371) 67 369 139
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv
www.lg.lv