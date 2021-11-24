Financial Calendar 2022

Latvijas Gaze

Riga, LATVIA

In 2022, the consolidated financial results of Latvijas Gāze Group will be published as follows:

Date Event
23.02.2022.    Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements for 2021 
20.04.2022.Consolidated Annual Report 2021 (audited) 
25.05.2022.    Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 3 months of 2022 
31.08.2022.    Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 6 months of 2022 
30.11.2022.    Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 9 months of 2022 

Additional information:

Romāns Tjurins
Vice President Finance
Phone: + (371) 67 369 139
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv

