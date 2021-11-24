Arkadium Debuts Arkadium Advantage, the first cross-platform subscription gaming service for seniors

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkadium , the leading creator of classic games for grown-ups, today announced the official release of Arkadium Advantage , a premium cross-platform gaming subscription. Arkadium Advantage has the ability to be gifted , just in time for the holiday season.



Perks of Arkadium Advantage include:

Ad-free gaming - Arkadium Advantage offers an ad-free experience across Arkadium’s entire library of 100+ games and apps

- Arkadium Advantage offers an ad-free experience across Arkadium’s entire library of 100+ games and apps A seamless cross-platform experience - Players can enjoy their favorite games and track their progress wherever they play, on any device

- Players can enjoy their favorite games and track their progress wherever they play, on any device Automatic discounts - With Arkadium Advantage, players instantly save 15% on all Arkadium web and app-based purchases

- With Arkadium Advantage, players instantly save 15% on all Arkadium web and app-based purchases Early access to new games - Subscribers get early access to any new games the company releases

- Subscribers get early access to any new games the company releases Unique app-specific features and bonuses - Arkadium Advantage offers features and bonuses including untimed mode, extra moves, puzzle layouts, and more



“Our digital game subscription is the perfect gift for all of the grown-ups on your list,” said Jessica Rovello, CEO and co-founder of Arkadium. “From a huge selection of word games to the best versions of games you know and love, Arkadium Advantage makes holiday shopping easy in a year where it’s anything but.”

Arkadium plans to regularly add value to the strong core Arkadium Advantage experience by introducing other in-demand features and benefits including unique collections and badges, the ability to connect and engage with other Arkadium players, full-screen gameplay, and more.

Arkadium has quickly become the #1 online game destination and community designed for players 35 and up, a demographic that represents 41% of all game players. Arkadium has millions of active, worldwide players and has seen a 39.5% year-over-year increase in users across their network. Examples of games offered by Arkadium include Mahjongg, Daily Crossword, and Word Wipe.

An annual subscription to Arkadium Advantage costs $2.49 billed at $29.99/year, and a monthly subscription costs $3.99/month. For players not yet ready to try the premium subscription, Arkadium’s suite of web-based games and apps will remain free and accessible for everyone to enjoy through the same ad-supported experience.