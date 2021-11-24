Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo AB covering 9 months of 2021

English Lithuanian

Over 9 months of 2021, Grigeo AB group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA and Grigeo investicijų valdymas UAB achieved the consolidate sales turnover of EUR 117.8 million. It is by EUR 21.0 million more than over 9 months of 2020.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 11.7 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 2.6 million more than in the same period in 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 9 months of 2021, increased by EUR 1.4 million and reached EUR 19.2 million.

Over 9 months of 2021, Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) sales amounted to EUR 48.8 million, which is by EUR 0.9 million more than in the same period in 2020.

Over the reporting period, the Company earned EUR 3.8 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 2.6 million lower than in the same period in 2020.

The Company's EBITDA reached EUR 5.8 million and, if compared with the same period in 2020, decreased by EUR 4.7 million.

The following table summarizes 9-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million Group Company 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue 117.8 96.8 21.6% 48.8 47.8 1.9% EBITDA 19.2 17.9 7.7% 5.8 10.5 -45.0% Profit before tax (EBT) 11.7 9.1 28.9% 3.8 6.4 -40.3%

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report (section A) and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo AB covering 9 months of 2021 (see attachments).

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 58 01

