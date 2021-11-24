Blink Charging Announces Opening of its New Office in India as Part of the Company’s International Expansion Efforts

New Office to Oversee Global Engineering and Software Development Team

Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging equipment and services, today announced the Company has opened a new office in Noida, India, adjacent to New Delhi. The new office will add to the Company’s expanding U.S. capacity to develop and innovate new software capabilities to better meet the needs of an evolving EV charging landscape, while also serving as a key hub for operations serving the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

“Over the last six months Blink has been securing the most talented software developers in India in order to design and architect the most advanced network application in the Company’s history, and our new office in India supports this strategic initiative,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “This important step strengthens Blink’s existing technical expertise and ensures the Company will continue to provide cutting-edge technology and software innovation with access to a talent pool of top-notch developers in the country.”

The new office in India is the first within the country for Blink and is part of the Company’s strategic goal to grow the global engineering team and develop an operational hub to facilitate expansion into new international regions. The employees at this location are 100% dedicated to working on Blink projects and will be focused on numerous key initiatives, one of which includes continuing the build-out of Blink’s new global network. The new network will be an integrated platform supporting a range of AC and DC chargers with multi-currency and multi-language capabilities providing a seamless customer experience. Once fully complete, the new network will provide customers with a much-improved user experience, greater functionality, and the technical capabilities to enable Blink to assimilate other networks into the Company’s one superior global network. In addition, the team in India continues to make progress developing an increasing number of Blink platforms and applications, including a new fleet platform, new mobility platform, energy management solutions, new charger technology, and various other new app functionalities to be rolled out over time.

With the new strategic presence in India, Blink will have the necessary resources to meet the ever growing need to provide innovative EV infrastructure technology to satisfy property partners and consumers around the world. The opening of the new office demonstrates the Company’s high priority on securing top engineering talent in order to provide customers with the most advanced technology in the market today and into the future as the industry continues to evolve. As a result, Blink is well-positioned to capture the massive global demand for reliable and convenient EV infrastructure and continue its goal of expanding the Company’s International footprint.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports in 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services includes its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.