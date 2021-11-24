Vaccitech to Participate at The 33rd Annual Virtual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Bill Enright, Chief Executive Officer, and Georgy Egorov, Chief Financial Officer, are participating at the 33rd Annual Virtual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference November 30th to December 2nd, 2021. A pre-recorded fireside chat with Bill Enright and Georgy Egorov is available at the link below.

Event: 33rd Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Virtual on-demand webcast Time/date: 10 a.m. EST, Nov. 22 and available for approximately 90 days Webcast: Events section of the Vaccitech website

About Vaccitech plc

Vaccitech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. The company’s proprietary platform comprises proprietary modified simian adenoviral vectors, known as ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2, as well as the well-validated Modified Vaccinia Ankara, or MVA, boost vector, both with demonstrable tolerability profiles and without the ability to replicate in humans. The combination of a ChAdOx prime treatment with subsequent MVA boost has consistently generated significantly higher magnitudes of CD8+ T cells compared with other technologies and approaches. The company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs in solid tumors and viral infections and prophylactic viral vaccine programs. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of the milestones and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca.

